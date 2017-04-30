Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cancer patient never lost loving, humorous nature
Paul Peirce | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

William Snyder knew John R. Kisel always had a gift communicating with other people from their days growing up in Irwin decades ago.

“I was 7 or 8 years old, and he was 12 years old, but we grew up together and we always got along. Oh, he was a jokester, and he was really great with people,” said Snyder, owner of William Snyder Funeral Home Inc. in Irwin.

Mr. Kisel's gift of interacting with people and his familiarity with area residents were primary reasons Snyder hired him about seven years ago to be a greeter and driver for the funeral home.

Mr. Kisel, of North Huntingdon, died Friday April 28, 2017, at home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 61.

He was born May 13, 1955, in Cleveland, a son of John Kisel of North Huntingdon and the late Nancy (Filson) Kisel.

Mr. Kisel had been a salesman for Applied Industrial, an industrial supply company in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

He was a 1973 graduate of Norwin High School, a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior in North Huntingdon and an active volunteer for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

“John always had sort of a quirky sense of humor. He liked to make people laugh,” said his wife, Cynthy. “Oh, and he loved his two granddaughters, Mila and Tessa, and watching all the Pittsburgh sports teams.”

Mrs. Kisel said the couple met while attending youth church programs at Lutheran Church of Our Savior in North Huntingdon.

“We began dating when I was just 16,” she said. “The last couple of years, he was sick. But he took over all the household duties, including the grocery shopping — and he would go out and find the best bargains for everybody in the family.”

She added that he loved tending the family garden each year growing tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and hot peppers, “plus pumpkins for his granddaughters.”

“I can tell you he was a great father and an even better pappy to his grandchildren,” added a daughter, Jessica A. Turberville of North Huntingdon.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Cynthy L. (Baughman) Kisel; his children, John R. Kisel II of Philadelphia, Justin M. Kisel of Jeannette, and Jessica A. Turberville of North Huntingdon; a brother, Jeff Kisel of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and two grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home at 521 Main St., Irwin, with a funeral service following at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Richard W. Krug officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution in Kisel's name be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Lutheran Church of Our Savior, North Huntingdon.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.