Cancer patient never lost loving, humorous nature

William Snyder knew John R. Kisel always had a gift communicating with other people from their days growing up in Irwin decades ago.

“I was 7 or 8 years old, and he was 12 years old, but we grew up together and we always got along. Oh, he was a jokester, and he was really great with people,” said Snyder, owner of William Snyder Funeral Home Inc. in Irwin.

Mr. Kisel's gift of interacting with people and his familiarity with area residents were primary reasons Snyder hired him about seven years ago to be a greeter and driver for the funeral home.

Mr. Kisel, of North Huntingdon, died Friday April 28, 2017, at home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 61.

He was born May 13, 1955, in Cleveland, a son of John Kisel of North Huntingdon and the late Nancy (Filson) Kisel.

Mr. Kisel had been a salesman for Applied Industrial, an industrial supply company in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

He was a 1973 graduate of Norwin High School, a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior in North Huntingdon and an active volunteer for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

“John always had sort of a quirky sense of humor. He liked to make people laugh,” said his wife, Cynthy. “Oh, and he loved his two granddaughters, Mila and Tessa, and watching all the Pittsburgh sports teams.”

Mrs. Kisel said the couple met while attending youth church programs at Lutheran Church of Our Savior in North Huntingdon.

“We began dating when I was just 16,” she said. “The last couple of years, he was sick. But he took over all the household duties, including the grocery shopping — and he would go out and find the best bargains for everybody in the family.”

She added that he loved tending the family garden each year growing tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and hot peppers, “plus pumpkins for his granddaughters.”

“I can tell you he was a great father and an even better pappy to his grandchildren,” added a daughter, Jessica A. Turberville of North Huntingdon.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Cynthy L. (Baughman) Kisel; his children, John R. Kisel II of Philadelphia, Justin M. Kisel of Jeannette, and Jessica A. Turberville of North Huntingdon; a brother, Jeff Kisel of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and two grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home at 521 Main St., Irwin, with a funeral service following at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Richard W. Krug officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution in Kisel's name be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Lutheran Church of Our Savior, North Huntingdon.

