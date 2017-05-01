Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette man dies after crashing into convenience store

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:06 a.m.

A Jeannette man died early Saturday after his car rolled over and crashed into a Penn Township convenience store, authorities said Monday.

Eric A. Ritenour, 23, died of blunt force trauma to his trunk and pelvis less than an hour after the 12:06 a.m. crash that occurred in the village of Claridge, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

He was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.

Township police Chief John Otto said the crash occurred near Main Street and Riverside Drive as Ritenour headed east in his Subaru sedan.

Otto said Ritenour's car went off the road, drove up an embankment and rolled at least once before it struck the Claridge Food Center store. The crash left debris strewn across the street. It was unclear what caused Ritenour to lose control of his car, Otto said.

The store did not sustain significant damage, authorities said.

Ritenour, a member of the Grandview and Claridge volunteer fire departments, was pinned under the vehicle. Claridge firefighters raised the car enough to free him, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m., according to the medical examiner.

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc. in Jeannette is handling arrangements.

