Westmoreland

Penn Township man enjoyed the outdoor life
Jeff Himler | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

The outdoors was where Jim Eberts felt most at home, and he surrounded himself with more than 20 rural acres to explore at his retirement camp in Sigel, north of Brookville in Jefferson County.

“It was his hunting camp, but it was a beautiful ranch home with three bedrooms and two baths,” Carol Bank, his daughter, said. “He especially liked deer hunting, driving his big John Deere tractor and mowing.

“His dream was to retire and buy his ‘castle' up in Sigel, and he did it. He would have lived there and not in Penn Township if he'd had his way.”

James C. “Jim” Eberts, 81, of Penn Township, died Friday, April 28, 2017, when he suffered a heart attack while preparing to mow grass on his Sigel property.

Born in Export on May 28, 1935, he was a son of the late Raymond and Rose Eberts.

Bank said her father instilled in his children his belief in hard work. An Army veteran, Mr. Eberts worked for General Tire in Jeannette, now Omnova Solutions, which made basketballs and plastic board games. For a while, he worked simultaneously at the Volkswagen plant near New Stanton.

When the automobile factory closed, he retrained and finished his career as a guard at state prisons — first at Graterford, Montgomery County, coming home to Penn Township on weekends, and then at Somerset, where he retired.

Irene Eberts noted many of the prisoners her husband interacted with had special needs. “He actually liked the job, and he handled it well,” she said. “A lot of guys started out there but couldn't finish the job.

“My husband was a person that never could be out of work,” she said.

Mr. Eberts didn't take to retirement at first and returned to the workforce for a while, driving a limousine. “He took my mom and son to bingo one night in a limo,” his daughter said.

Mr. Eberts gave away most of the venison that resulted from his hunting at Sigel, but family members were the beneficiaries of homemade spaghetti sauce and sauerkraut he and his wife made from local farm produce.

“We were always spoiled that we had our liquid gold and sauerkraut,” his daughter said.

Mr. Eberts was preceded in death by a son, Dennis, and a granddaughter, Shelby Bank.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Carol Bank and her husband, Terry, of Greensburg, and Karen Abbott and her husband, Kenny, of Export; son James and his wife, Linda, of Suffolk, Va.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Vaia Funeral Home, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, where a blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

