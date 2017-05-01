Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Beechview man awaiting trial for sex with girl at Westmoreland Mall faces new charges
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 1, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Cyrus Sam Sukhadia

Updated 5 minutes ago

A former Pittsburgh police recruit awaiting trial in Westmoreland County for allegedly having sex with two 15-year-old girls, one in men's fitting rooms at Westmoreland Mall department stores in 2014, faces new charges of exchanging lewd photographs with underage girls via cellphone, according to criminal complaints.

Cyrus Sam Sukhadia, 24, of Beechview, was arraigned Friday on three new criminal counts of unlawful contact with minors, three counts of criminal use of communication devices, two counts of disseminating sexual materials to minors and a single count of providing obscene materials to a minor, according to an affidavit filed by the state Attorney General's office before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

The complaints stem from Sukhadia's alleged contact with three other underage girls, a 13-year-old from the Belle Vernon area and two 15-year-olds, one from the Butler area and another from Pittsburgh, according to court documents.

The Butler girl also is one of the two alleged victims from the prior complaints state agents filed in December 2015.

Chuck Washburn, a prosecutor with the attorney general's office in Pittsburgh, declined comment on the new complaints Monday.

In the complaint, Washburn reported that Philip J. Larcinese III and other state agents were able to develop the information that led to the new charges from Sukhadia's cellphone, which Pittsburgh City Police confiscated in October 2014 when he was arrested for providing alcohol to a minor.

Investigators said they were able to develop “strings” of communications between Sukadia and the three girls on special telephone user applications. The “apps” are designed so users can remain anonymous and can make telephone numbers “disappear” after a text message exchange, agents said.

The 13-year-old told Larcinese in an interview last month that she first lied about her age when she began communicating with Sukhadia in October 2014 and that “he really freaked me out.”

The girl told agents Sukhadia repeatedly asked to meet her, but she declined. She said she received “naked pictures” of Sukhadia, but when he requested nude images of her she ended the communications.

“... She got scared and deleted the conversations,” Larcinese wrote in the affidavit.

The 15-year-olds from Pittsburgh and Butler both told agents they received nude photographs of Sukhadia and some of him wearing his Pittsburgh police uniform.

The Butler teen told investigators that when she received a photograph from Sukhadia in uniform, she responded in a text message, “Wow, I guess I'm busted.”

In 2015, state investigators said Sukhadia identified himself as an officer to a victim and, outside the mall, showed her a Pittsburgh police uniform, gun belt and handcuffs that were stored in the trunk of his car. Sukhadia allegedly offered to “get cocaine or any other drugs they wanted to party with,” according to that complaint.

Sukhadia has a status conference on his trial slated May 25 on 14 charges in the alleged sex assaults of the two 15-year-old girls, one at the mall, another in Butler County and at a Pittsburgh apartment. He is awaiting trial on two counts each of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, court records show.

Sukhadia's attorney, Mike DeRiso of Pittsburgh, could not be reached for comment Monday. Sukhadia has an unlisted telephone number and could not be reached for comment.

The investigations began in October 2014 after Sukhadia was charged by Pittsburgh police with witness intimidation, furnishing alcohol to a minor and official oppression, and his cellphone was confiscated. The charges were later withdrawn and dismissed, according to online court documents.

He was accused of threatening to plant cocaine on the girl if she told anyone that he gave her alcohol.

On Friday, Bompiani set Sukhadia's bond at $75,000, which was posted by a relative, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 9 before Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.