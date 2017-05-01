Beechview man awaiting trial for sex with girl at Westmoreland Mall faces new charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Pittsburgh police recruit awaiting trial in Westmoreland County for allegedly having sex with two 15-year-old girls, one in men's fitting rooms at Westmoreland Mall department stores in 2014, faces new charges of exchanging lewd photographs with underage girls via cellphone, according to criminal complaints.

Cyrus Sam Sukhadia, 24, of Beechview, was arraigned Friday on three new criminal counts of unlawful contact with minors, three counts of criminal use of communication devices, two counts of disseminating sexual materials to minors and a single count of providing obscene materials to a minor, according to an affidavit filed by the state Attorney General's office before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

The complaints stem from Sukhadia's alleged contact with three other underage girls, a 13-year-old from the Belle Vernon area and two 15-year-olds, one from the Butler area and another from Pittsburgh, according to court documents.

The Butler girl also is one of the two alleged victims from the prior complaints state agents filed in December 2015.

Chuck Washburn, a prosecutor with the attorney general's office in Pittsburgh, declined comment on the new complaints Monday.

In the complaint, Washburn reported that Philip J. Larcinese III and other state agents were able to develop the information that led to the new charges from Sukhadia's cellphone, which Pittsburgh City Police confiscated in October 2014 when he was arrested for providing alcohol to a minor.

Investigators said they were able to develop “strings” of communications between Sukadia and the three girls on special telephone user applications. The “apps” are designed so users can remain anonymous and can make telephone numbers “disappear” after a text message exchange, agents said.

The 13-year-old told Larcinese in an interview last month that she first lied about her age when she began communicating with Sukhadia in October 2014 and that “he really freaked me out.”

The girl told agents Sukhadia repeatedly asked to meet her, but she declined. She said she received “naked pictures” of Sukhadia, but when he requested nude images of her she ended the communications.

“... She got scared and deleted the conversations,” Larcinese wrote in the affidavit.

The 15-year-olds from Pittsburgh and Butler both told agents they received nude photographs of Sukhadia and some of him wearing his Pittsburgh police uniform.

The Butler teen told investigators that when she received a photograph from Sukhadia in uniform, she responded in a text message, “Wow, I guess I'm busted.”

In 2015, state investigators said Sukhadia identified himself as an officer to a victim and, outside the mall, showed her a Pittsburgh police uniform, gun belt and handcuffs that were stored in the trunk of his car. Sukhadia allegedly offered to “get cocaine or any other drugs they wanted to party with,” according to that complaint.

Sukhadia has a status conference on his trial slated May 25 on 14 charges in the alleged sex assaults of the two 15-year-old girls, one at the mall, another in Butler County and at a Pittsburgh apartment. He is awaiting trial on two counts each of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, court records show.

Sukhadia's attorney, Mike DeRiso of Pittsburgh, could not be reached for comment Monday. Sukhadia has an unlisted telephone number and could not be reached for comment.

The investigations began in October 2014 after Sukhadia was charged by Pittsburgh police with witness intimidation, furnishing alcohol to a minor and official oppression, and his cellphone was confiscated. The charges were later withdrawn and dismissed, according to online court documents.

He was accused of threatening to plant cocaine on the girl if she told anyone that he gave her alcohol.

On Friday, Bompiani set Sukhadia's bond at $75,000, which was posted by a relative, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 9 before Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.