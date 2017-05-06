Manufacturing talks with Trump "not very satisfying," AFL-CIO leader says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The head of the country's largest organization of labor unions on Saturday described recent talks with Donald Trump about manufacturing in the United States as “not very satisfying.”

“He only talked about eliminating regulations,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told the Tribune-Review during a stop in southwest Pennsylvania. “He thought if he did that, manufacturing would come out. But he didn't understand — or at least we didn't talk about — how everything interacts: how trade policy and tax policy and infrastructure all interact with manufacturing.”

Trumka served as the keynote speaker of Penn State Fayette's spring commencement ceremony in North Union. He spoke to graduates about hard work, learning to listen and fostering dialogue.

“These core values are being threatened today by politicians who refuse to work with one another for the good of the people they pledged to serve,” Trumka said during his 10-minute address. “It's being threatened in a media bubble where ideas are reinforced rather than challenged.”

Trumka grew up in Greene County and attended Penn State Fayette while working midnight shifts at a nearby coal mine. He now leads 12.5 million members of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations and, in that capacity, has met several times with Trump to discuss the state of labor in America.

Trumka said he and the president spoke about “virtually every issue you can think of: immigration, infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, all the health and safety standards that he was eliminating on things like silica and beryllium — things that hurt workers.”

Trumka gave Trump a 25-page list of issues the AFL-CIO feel negatively affect U.S. workers.

Despite some concerns, Trumka told the Tribune-Review that “the future for organized labor in the United States is very bright. More and more people are looking to unions, especially young people, as a solution to their problems.”

He said workers in this region face the same issues as the rest of the country.

“Wages have been stagnant for three or four decades, the economy is not working for most working people,” Trumka said. “The rules of the economy need to be revisited to give everyone a chance.”

Trumka said the AFL-CIO's goal is to allow every worker the chance to collectively bargain with an employer, whether they are union members or not.

“Right now, unless you're in a union, you don't have the right to bargain for better wages, better conditions and more secure retirement,” he said. “We're going to work to get that. And when we do, you'll see wages rising and the economy start to grow because it's workers' wages that drive this economy.”

