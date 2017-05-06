Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Manufacturing talks with Trump "not very satisfying," AFL-CIO leader says
Patrick Varine | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 1:54 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

The head of the country's largest organization of labor unions on Saturday described recent talks with Donald Trump about manufacturing in the United States as “not very satisfying.”

“He only talked about eliminating regulations,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told the Tribune-Review during a stop in southwest Pennsylvania. “He thought if he did that, manufacturing would come out. But he didn't understand — or at least we didn't talk about — how everything interacts: how trade policy and tax policy and infrastructure all interact with manufacturing.”

Trumka served as the keynote speaker of Penn State Fayette's spring commencement ceremony in North Union. He spoke to graduates about hard work, learning to listen and fostering dialogue.

“These core values are being threatened today by politicians who refuse to work with one another for the good of the people they pledged to serve,” Trumka said during his 10-minute address. “It's being threatened in a media bubble where ideas are reinforced rather than challenged.”

Trumka grew up in Greene County and attended Penn State Fayette while working midnight shifts at a nearby coal mine. He now leads 12.5 million members of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations and, in that capacity, has met several times with Trump to discuss the state of labor in America.

Trumka said he and the president spoke about “virtually every issue you can think of: immigration, infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, all the health and safety standards that he was eliminating on things like silica and beryllium — things that hurt workers.”

Trumka gave Trump a 25-page list of issues the AFL-CIO feel negatively affect U.S. workers.

Despite some concerns, Trumka told the Tribune-Review that “the future for organized labor in the United States is very bright. More and more people are looking to unions, especially young people, as a solution to their problems.”

He said workers in this region face the same issues as the rest of the country.

“Wages have been stagnant for three or four decades, the economy is not working for most working people,” Trumka said. “The rules of the economy need to be revisited to give everyone a chance.”

Trumka said the AFL-CIO's goal is to allow every worker the chance to collectively bargain with an employer, whether they are union members or not.

“Right now, unless you're in a union, you don't have the right to bargain for better wages, better conditions and more secure retirement,” he said. “We're going to work to get that. And when we do, you'll see wages rising and the economy start to grow because it's workers' wages that drive this economy.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president, delivers the commencement speech for spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in North Union on Saturday May 6, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president, speaks with the Tribune-Review on Saturday, May 6, 2017, about his meetings with President Donald Trump.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president, delivers the commencement speech for spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in North Union on Saturday May 6, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president, delivers the commencement speech for spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in North Union on Saturday May 6, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president, prepares to deliver the commencement speech for spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in North Union on Saturday May 6, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Students enter the Main Arena of the Community Center for spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in Lemont Furnace, Pa. on Saturday May 06, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president, delivers the commencement speech for spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in Lemont Furnace, Pa. on Saturday May 06, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A commencement program for spring graduation sits in a purse at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in Lemont Furnace, Pa. on Saturday May 06, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
New graduates move the tassels on their caps during commencement for spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in Lemont Furnace, Pa. on Saturday May 06, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Students during spring graduation at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in Lemont Furnace, Pa. on Saturday May 06, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.