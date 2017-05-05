Drone usage at West Hempfield Middle School enhances STEM course

With an insect-like whine, a tiny quad-copter swept across the gym at West Hempfield Middle School, remotely piloted by seventh-grader Caleb Allison as he stood at half-court.

Landon Krebs acted as his eyes, dashing ahead of the drone and talking Caleb through dropping it into each of the three landing zones spread around the gym before Caleb brought it back to the center of the gym.

A dozen students flew and navigated the small consumer drones this week as part of the school's “Flight Academy,” a STEM course started by Principal Aaron Steinly using drones to teach his middle schoolers advanced physics concepts behind the drones' flight.

They will soon graduate to larger, camera-equipped drones, flown outdoors to produce high-quality aerial photos of the campus for emergency responders and Hempfield Area School District's facilities department.

“I've never seen kids more inspired or motivated to learn these concepts,” Steinly said. “They're getting to actually operate an emergent technology, and at the end of the day we've created a course that will help (emergency services) and the township.”

In the scenario Steinly gave, students were to imagine themselves remotely piloting a large drone to rescue campers stranded by wildfires in Yosemite National Park, then returning to base. Landing outside the designated zones, crashing into the walls or ceiling, or flipping the drone over was a disqualification. Students tackled the scenario with gusto, sprinting around the gym to lead or follow the sudden movements of the tiny drones, whooping at a successful landing and groaning over crashes.

“Any one of you could become a remote pilot,” Steinly told the students, noting that unmanned vehicles are being used for aerial photography, surveillance and deliveries.

Before their flight, students reviewed the physics behind the quad-copters — Steinly preferred to call them “unmanned aerial vehicles” or UAVs because of the military connotation of “drones.”

Ideas such as Bernoulli's principle, where faster-moving air over the tops of propellers creates lower air pressure and lift; or Newton's third law of motion, where air pushed downward by propellers gives additional lift, were advanced enough that some high school physics students can't grasp them as well as the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders who applied and got into the 18-week program, Steinly said. The students eagerly explained the concepts and mechanics of the drones' flight to visitors.

Robert Gerlach, Hempfield's emergency management coordinator, said the drone photos will provide first responders with detailed images of the building, its entrances and layout in the event of emergencies. The images will be more detailed and up-to-date than aerial or satellite views from Google or Bing and will reflect current conditions better than blueprints or diagrams, he said.

The district has already created binders of emergency response plans for each building; Gerlach will consult with students on what angles and views would work best and add the aerial photos to the emergency plans for West Hempfield Middle School.

Gerlach said there were already emergency applications for drones, including search-and-rescue from the air at a fraction of the cost of a helicopter, and a concept that would use a drone to deliver an automated external defibrillator to cardiac arrest patients. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's office uses a drone for fire scene investigation, and the county is weighing purchasing more for emergency management use in the future.

When Steinly told school board members about the program, they were already thinking of other ways to put the aerial photography to use: keeping a watch over cross-country races, getting aerial views of football games or taking dramatic photos and video at high school graduation.

Steinly, who called himself “a science teacher pretending to be a principal,” said interest in and enthusiasm for the program was so high that he wanted to add more courses using new technology to teach STEM, including a 3D printing course with the ultimate goal of manufacturing prosthetic hands for needy children.

“I never thought I'd be this excited about teaching again,” he said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com msantoni.