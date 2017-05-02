Jeannette grades 7, 8 may move to high school building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette City school directors will have to decide this month where seventh- and eighth-graders will have classes next year.

They have two choices: move students in the two grades into the high school building or keep them at McKee K-8 School.

“I think what we're looking for as the administrative team is a green light,” said Matt Jones, middle school principal and director of K-8 education.

Moving the two grades to the high school is a likely reality, “whether it happens this next year or several years from now,” said Superintendent Matthew Hutcheson.

Details about the realignment proposals were presented to about 100 people who attended a meeting this week as district officials attempt to balance the 2017-18 budget. The proposals include staff furloughs — 9.5 positions if the two grades move and 7.5 positions if they don't. The district has 93 teaching positions and about 1,000 students.

The budget shortfall was almost $1 million earlier this year because enrollment has steadily declined over the last several years. Directors can't raise taxes more than 3 mills, which would be about $33 more annually for the average taxpayer.

Administrators created the realignment proposal to better disperse students and staff in the district's two classroom buildings, Jones said. Currently, about 74 percent of the district's students attend school at McKee.

“We're using every single classroom,” he said. “We're using every single space, closet, you name it.”

Moving seventh- and eighth-graders into the high school would reduce to 58 percent the number of students at McKee, Jones said.

“If we would realign ... we would create equity,” he said.

It also would save about $400,000, said business manager Paul Sroka.

If the realignment is approved, district officials have a preliminary plan to keep the seventh- and eighth-graders separated from older students in the building. Jones said the groups would have different arrival, dismissal and class schedules, separate bus transports and different meal periods. About $393,000 would be put toward the budget from the fund balance

“The number one thing we're concerned about is long-term viability of this district,” Jones said. “How do we keep Jeannette around for another 100 years?”

If the students stay in the McKee building, the number of programs would be reduced. The savings would be $250,000. About $547,000 would be used from the fund balance.

Maintaining status quo could mean a future closure of the high school building, Jones said.

Jeannette Education Association president Paul Shifko called that a “highly likely” scenario.

“Right now, keeping them down, it's a death sentence,” he said.

Parents asked that district officials offer students opportunities to visit the high school in advance, if the proposal is approved.

“I think we're going to have to go with one of these two,” said Director Dr. David Valerio Jr. “We're going to have to pick from these two and we're going to have to do it in the next few weeks.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.