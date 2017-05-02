Unity Township: Plastic surgery center expansion clears first hurdle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dr. Theodore Lazzaro passed the first step Tuesday in his proposal to expand his Aestique plastic surgery center along Lewis Road in Unity.

The township planning commission recommended approving a conditional use on a 3- to 4-acre section of Lazzaro's 34-acre property that would allow the center to begin offering overnight accommodations for patients at a proposed new building. The commission also endorsed rezoning the property from an R-1 residential district to a B-3 regional commercial district, with the latter designation allowing for the overnight stays.

The changes must be approved by the township supervisors, who are expected to hold a public hearing on Lazzaro's request later in May.

Lazzaro consultant Timothy Fyock of Benchmark Engineering said the proposed expansion at Aestique would be housed in a new building providing between 15,000 square feet and 25,000 square feet of space to supplement the existing main structure — a renovated coal baron's home dating from 1890. Fyock said a stream and vegetation would be retained as a buffer between the medical center and the adjacent Unity Square residential development.

“Anything over 10 acres is not considered spot zoning,” township solicitor Gary Falatovich explained.

Lazzaro said the expansion would allow Aestique to offer additional procedures at the Unity center that would require an overnight stay while also accommodating any patient who may have a secondary condition. Now, he said, such patients can't stay at the site but are placed in a local hotel and are provided with a nurse.

The flexible size of the expansion could accommodate other services that now must be performed off-site — including medical imaging, lab testing and possible joint replacement and orthopedic services, Lazzaro said.

He estimated construction of the addition could take a year and a half once plans are completed and all regulatory approvals have been granted.

In other business, commission Chairman Tom Baumann noted Gabe Monzo, director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, has resigned from his lengthy stint as a member of the township planning body.

