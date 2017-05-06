Former supervisor suing Ligonier Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Supervisor Timothy Komar is suing Ligonier Township on claims officials intentionally torpedoed his efforts to receive workers' compensation benefits after he suffered an injury while working as its paid roadmaster.

Komar resigned from his supervisor seat in 2015, several months after a new majority on the expanded five-member board voted to eliminate the roadmaster job . Komar, who cast the lone vote against the plan, had held the position for eight years, earning about $55,000 annually plus benefits.

He had worked for 25 years on the township's road crew.

Solicitor Michael Korns said there was no merit to Komar's allegations.

“The supervisors who were elected in 2015 had campaigned openly on the fact that part of their platform was to eliminate the roadmaster position. They said it was antiquated and not a fit for Ligonier Township,” said Korns, who denied anyone attempted to intentionally scuttle Komar's efforts to receive workers' compensation.

The lawsuit filed last week in Westmoreland County contends Komar injured his right shoulder operating a dump truck while working for the township in 2011 and reported the incident to Keith Whipkey, who was township manager at the time.

After several years of treatment, Komar intended to have shoulder surgery in late 2014 but postponed the procedure at the request of other township officials, the lawsuit states.

At that time, Komar said a new township manager and other elected supervisors conspired to fire him for political reasons.

“Komar believes that the township asked him to delay his surgery with the knowledge that his position was being terminated and with the knowledge that it had not adequately reported his injury under their workers' compensation policy,” the lawsuit states.

Komar said he eventually underwent surgery after his roadmaster job was eliminated but that his application for workers' compensation was denied by the township's insurance company because the injury was not properly reported to his employer in 2011.

Komar claims the township's actions cost him out-of-pocket expenses related to his medical bills, lost wages and emotional distress. He seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.