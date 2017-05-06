Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Former supervisor suing Ligonier Township
Rich Cholodofsky | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Former Supervisor Timothy Komar is suing Ligonier Township on claims officials intentionally torpedoed his efforts to receive workers' compensation benefits after he suffered an injury while working as its paid roadmaster.

Komar resigned from his supervisor seat in 2015, several months after a new majority on the expanded five-member board voted to eliminate the roadmaster job . Komar, who cast the lone vote against the plan, had held the position for eight years, earning about $55,000 annually plus benefits.

He had worked for 25 years on the township's road crew.

Solicitor Michael Korns said there was no merit to Komar's allegations.

“The supervisors who were elected in 2015 had campaigned openly on the fact that part of their platform was to eliminate the roadmaster position. They said it was antiquated and not a fit for Ligonier Township,” said Korns, who denied anyone attempted to intentionally scuttle Komar's efforts to receive workers' compensation.

The lawsuit filed last week in Westmoreland County contends Komar injured his right shoulder operating a dump truck while working for the township in 2011 and reported the incident to Keith Whipkey, who was township manager at the time.

After several years of treatment, Komar intended to have shoulder surgery in late 2014 but postponed the procedure at the request of other township officials, the lawsuit states.

At that time, Komar said a new township manager and other elected supervisors conspired to fire him for political reasons.

“Komar believes that the township asked him to delay his surgery with the knowledge that his position was being terminated and with the knowledge that it had not adequately reported his injury under their workers' compensation policy,” the lawsuit states.

Komar said he eventually underwent surgery after his roadmaster job was eliminated but that his application for workers' compensation was denied by the township's insurance company because the injury was not properly reported to his employer in 2011.

Komar claims the township's actions cost him out-of-pocket expenses related to his medical bills, lost wages and emotional distress. He seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.