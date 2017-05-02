Franklin Regional school board urged to hold off on $54M building program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State Rep. Eli Evankovich suggested Franklin Regional school board members wait before moving ahead with plans to build an elementary school and renovate Sloan Elementary, a project estimated to cost about $54 million.

“I'm working very hard on trying to put together a template that would allow for public-private partnership funding of things like school buildings,” Evankovich, R-Murrysville, told the school board this week.

Evankovich introduced similar legislation in late 2016, which was not enacted. A formal numbered bill for his proposal has not yet been introduced.

“It's a pilot program,” he said. “The way we have it designed is there are two projects per (state Department of Community and Economic Development) region, and then we set aside a small number of projects for local governments who want to address water and sewer issues.”

Rather than a school district paying a company to issue bonds, Evankovich said, a private entity could “save the taxpayers some of that money, and then take some of it back as an ‘availability payment,' and that number is negotiable. It wouldn't be set in my bill.”

In addition, a joint committee of the legislature is due to issue recommendations on updating the state's PlanCon program, a debt-finance program which issued partial reimbursement to school districts on construction projects. That program is under a moratorium.

Evankovich said a new version of the program “may be made available again sometime in the next 12 to 18 months,” meaning it could be part of the next state budget cycle.

“Voting to authorize a school project now may exclude you from participating in whatever that program may look like at the state level,” Evankovich told board members. “This uncertainty could end up being very good for the school district; it could potentially save taxpayers up to $27 million.”

Board member Gregg Neavin thought that figure was far too high.

“The reality that this school district would see up to 50 percent reimbursement from the state — if PlanCon were to come back alive and well in 12 to 18 months. I'm not sure that is grounded in history or likelihood,” Neavin said, estimating a more likely figure at $5 million based on PlanCon's current structure.

Evankovich said PlanCon returning in its current form definitely will not happen.

“I just wanted to give the board information that these are ongoing discussions in Harrisburg,” he said. “They're issues we wanted to tackle in the 2017-18 budget cycle — that's not going to happen. But it's likely to happen in the next budget cycle, and waiting for that reauthorization, whether it's (going to save) $5 or $10 or $15 million, I think is worthwhile.”

Murrysville council President Joan Kearns had concerns about any new construction in the district.

“Enrollment has been flat for the last 15 years, according to information provided to the municipality through our comprehensive plan,” Kearns told the board. “The School Road complex has not run out of space. It's been renovated several times.”

School board President Larry Borland pointed out that the district's recent demographic study indicated enrollment is likely to rise over the next decade at lower grade levels.

“There's an increase in families with young infants moving in, who will eventually be attending our schools,” Borland said.

Kearns still cautioned against massive district spending.

“Regardless of what the census data suggests, this is an average, middle-class community,” she said. “I would ask that you consider that and not spend like drunken sailors.”

Kearns also expressed concern about architectural concept drawings showing additional entrances on Crowfoot Road. Architect Dan Engen said the drawings do not represent a final design.

“It was to give an idea of what could be possible,” Engen said. “We still have a long way to go.”

The board is slated to vote on the elementary-school project at its May 15 meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. Due to the next day's primary election, the meeting will be held in the district's administrative offices at Heritage Elementary School.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.