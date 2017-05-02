Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Youngwood car-truck crash leaves woman seriously injured
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
A woman suffered serious injuries and had to be cut out of her car after it collided with a truck in Youngwood Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2017.

One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Youngwood Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was driving north on Route 119 when her car collided with a southbound box truck that was attempting to turn left onto Trolley Line Avenue, according to state police in Greensburg.

The front of her car was crumpled by the impact, and first responders had to cut her out of the vehicle, according to Youngwood fire Chief Lloyd Crago.

She was unconscious when she was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Crago said. Her name has not been disclosed.

The truck driver was uninjured.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash. There's a stoplight at the intersection of Route 119 and Trolley Line Avenue, and it's unclear whether either driver ran a red light, Crago said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Matthew Costea at (724) 832-3288.

There have been several accidents in Youngwood this year, including a fatal accident in March when a woman crashed into a truck and careened into a house.

Most accidents in the borough occur on Route 119, a busy thoroughfare that runs from the north end of Youngwood to the south.

“Straight through town, that's where everybody wrecks,” Crago said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

