Newsmaker: Carter Henderson
Updated 28 minutes ago
Noteworthy: Henderson was selected to attend the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, where investors from all over the world share insights and profit-generating ideas to benefit the Sohn Conference Foundation's mission of ending childhood cancer. The foundation honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street professional who died of cancer at 29. Friends and family established the Sohn Conference Foundation in 1995.
Age: 22
Residence: Murrysville
Education: Henderson is pursuing a bachelor's degree in finance at Duquesne University and plans to pursue a master's degree in business administration at Duquesne.
Background: Henderson held an investment advisory role as an intern with Hefren Tillotson, providing analysis on stock portfolios and capital allocation. He has worked as a market research assistant with Bennington Asset Management. At Duquesne, he has sought to enhance his finance studies by taking courses in mineral engineering, energy business and marketing. He has started his own investment advisory company, Henderson Capital Group. When he's not in class, he's researching the stock market and keeping up with economic news to try to find new ways to benefit his clients.
Quote: “A lot of the top hedge-fund managers around the world will be in attendance. They come and pitch their best idea. And as an attendee, you can put in your own stock pick and hopefully get chosen. It's a terrific honor. I'm just hoping to learn as much as I can from these guys. The opportunities I have in front of me are pretty awesome.”