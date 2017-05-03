Kayak, canoe ramp proposal moves forward in New Stanton

People could soon launch kayaks and canoes from New Stanton Park and paddle all the way to the Youghiogheny River or one of two other ramps the Sewickley Creek Watershed Association has built or planned along the creek.

New Stanton Council on Tuesday approved the association's proposal to build a ramp to Sewickley Creek from a path near the park's baseball fields. Council's approval lets the group move ahead in the permitting process, and the association will seek an updated estimate from a contractor for the construction.

Borough staff can do some of the labor of milling and flattening out the 100- to 150-foot ramp down to the water's edge, and a contractor for the association will put down gravel and a pair of posts, or bollards, at the top of the ramp to keep vehicles from going down it, said Jim Pillsbury, a member of the association and engineer for the Westmoreland Conservation District.

“It's just another way for people to enjoy the stream,” Pillsbury said. “We're kind of proud of Sewickley Creek, and we want people to paddle on it.”

Association Executive Director Tom Keller said the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy gave the group grants of $4,000 per ramp for planning and permits, and the association has enough funding for construction. It is still seeking corporate partners to offset costs and help erect signs at each ramp, he said.

Another ramp is planned at the Lions Club ballfields in South Huntingdon's Yukon section, and one opened last year adjacent to the watershed association's project to clean acid mine drainage at Lowber, Sewickley Township, Keller said.

Improved access to the creek allows people to use it for recreation, whether they're fishing, paddling or sightseeing, he said. More people could see the work the watershed association and its partners have put into cleaning the stream, though it still has a few places affected by acid mine drainage.

New Stanton borough engineer Emil Bove said more canoers and kayakers could also help the borough identify where its stormwater system is discharging into the creek and educate residents on how their runoff affects the waterway. Council President Scott Sistek said the park is closed from dusk to dawn and most days from October to April, but people could still carry small boats through the park to the ramp during the winter months.

Sewickley Creek runs about 30 miles from Unity Township to the Yough, but its tributaries reach north beyond Greensburg, south into East Huntingdon and east into Mt. Pleasant Township.

Keller said he hoped construction could begin on the ramps next month.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.