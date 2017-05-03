Enshrinement to honor late Latrobe radio great Dow Carnahan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dow Carnahan's three decades as a broadcaster with WCNS Radio in Latrobe will be recognized Sunday when he is inducted posthumously into the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Family, friends and colleagues of Carnahan, who died suddenly in April 2016, plan to attend the ceremony at Hotel Hershey. Introducing the award will be former WCNS owner John Longo, who worked with Carnahan for much of the latter's career and nominated him for the PAB honor.

Longo received many letters in support of the nomination. “The very first letter I got was a beautiful letter from Arnold Palmer,” he said of the Latrobe golfing legend who died in September.

When Longo learned Carnahan had been approved for the Hall of Fame, he said, “I was thrilled for him. I was so proud of him because of the work he did. He was an exceptional broadcaster. Some of the pros who knew him felt he was a network-quality announcer.”

Carnahan was a morning news anchor, talk show host and operations manager at WCNS. He announced races at the Lernerville Speedway and the Pittsburgh Motor Speedway and led broadcasts of Greater Latrobe High School and St. Vincent College football and basketball games.

Mike Porembka, Carnahan's longtime partner for Latrobe football broadcasts, said Sunday's event will be bittersweet. “It's certainly a deserving honor for Dow. I just wish it wasn't in his absence,” he said.

“He was truly committed to the craft and the profession. He had a way that he set the play. He could just paint the picture in your mind of what was happening,” Porembka said.

Carnahan's mother, Anna Jean, said her son “left such a legacy. We didn't know he affected as many people as he did.”

Carnahan previously was recognized by the PAB for Outstanding Radio Coverage of a Local Sports Event for his play-by-play call of St. Vincent's appearance in a 2014 Presidents' Athletic Conference basketball championship game. He received the organization's Outstanding Local Radio Newscast Award in 2013 and 2014 — the latter for live coverage of a police standoff at a home on Lloyd Avenue in Latrobe.

“I was overjoyed for him,” Carnahan's sister Jill Plafcan of State College said about learning of her bother's latest honor. But she agreed with his colleagues that he might not have been comfortable with the recognition.

“Dow was certainly a quiet, humble man,” she said. “He was all about putting the spotlight on others. That was what he loved to do.”

Coverage of the awards ceremony is expected to air on the PCN cable TV network. The event will include a 3-minute video produced by Jane Adonizio of the Sinclair Broadcast Group in Wilkes-Barre.

Learning about Carnahan through others' eyes, Adonizio said, “He could have worked in any radio market in the country; he was that good. But home and his neighbors and friends were important to him, so he never left.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.