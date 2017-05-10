Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Traffic overflow from PennDOT bridge repairs chokes nearby Hunker
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Josh Edwards used to enjoy quiet evenings on the front porch of his home at Walnut Avenue and Division Street in Hunker.

Since March, when PennDOT closed two bridges for reconstruction on Center Avenue, a main throughway in adjacent New Stanton, he keeps busy counting cars — 60 or more per hour.

"It's unreal the traffic that comes through here now. It's as busy as the parkway," he said, noting many drivers "roll through" stop signs and exceed the speed limits of 35 mph or less in the small town of about 300. "I have a 2 1⁄2-year-old, and I'm almost afraid to put him in my backyard to play."

A recently installed series of circular intersections, or roundabouts, allows motorists to cross underneath Interstate 70, bypassing one closed bridge that passes over the interstate nearby. But the official PennDOT detour around the other out-of-service bridge, across Sewickley Creek, involves a longer route including Technology Drive and Route 119.

Many drivers are making their own shorter detour through Hunker, leading to a steep increase in traffic there — mostly along Bridge Street, a connection between Center Avenue and Route 3089 (New Stanton-Ruffsdale Road), which has an intact Sewickley Creek crossing. As Edwards observed, more vehicles also are heading along Walnut Avenue, which branches off Bridge and reaches another section of Center via Paintersville Road.

Bridge Street resident Vickie Croushore said the peak traffic times are between 5 and 8 a.m. and 3 and 6 p.m. When she backs her car out onto the street, she said, "There will be someone on my bumper. They'll speed out around me. They treat this like a highway."

Hunker council President Doris Slater gets plenty of similar complaints through email and comments at meetings. At its meeting last week, she said, council agreed to get prices for yard sale-type signs proposed for placement at the town playground and other areas along Bridge, to display messages urging motorists to slow down.

"It's an inexpensive way to be a little proactive about the situation," she said, expressing safety concerns for a morning school bus stop at Bridge and Walnut.

Slater said she'd hoped to obtain temporary stop signs to slow traffic on Bridge or a sign that would show motorists their speed as they passed, but she said those proposals weren't approved by PennDOT.

The improved spans are expected to reopen to traffic by mid-July, but contractor crews are striving to get the work done a little earlier, PennDOT spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said.

Until then, Slater said, "We'll just have to suck it up." She said state police have increased traffic details in Hunker at the borough's request and have written at least three tickets.

She estimated traffic in Hunker has increased as much as a hundredfold since the bridges closed. According to PennDOT, the normal average daily traffic count on Bridge Street is 1,554 vehicles.

Slater said the new traffic patterns have only made worse an ongoing problem with large tractor-trailers trying to navigate through Hunker's small downtown, sometimes knocking down street signs and straying onto the edges of yards.

She believes many trucks are headed to the Supervalu grocery distribution center in New Stanton but are misguided through Hunker to an office entrance along Paintersville Road instead of to a separate, preferred delivery entrance. She said there have been meetings in the past about the problem, but it hasn't been completely resolved.

"We recognize the extensive bridge work in the area has resulted in changes to traffic and truck flow," Supervalu said in a statement, indicating it has "taken extensive steps to communicate an alternate route for drivers unfamiliar with the area in order to alleviate traffic on residential roads in town."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Hunker resident Josh Edwards views a street sign that has been knocked over several times by large trucks.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
A large truck turns into Bridge Street at the entrance to Hunker on May 2, 2017.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Bridge Street in Hunker is busy with traffic near a train crossing on May 2, 2017.
