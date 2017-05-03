Westmoreland County Bar Association weighs in on judicial race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a Westmoreland County Bar Association survey of members who rated the three candidates for a vacancy on the Common Pleas Court, 83 percent gave favorable recommendations to Unity lawyer Jim Silvis.

Nearly half of the more than 400 bar association members participated in the survey conducted last month, according to Executive Director Diane Krivoniak.

Silvis was highly recommended by 57 percent of the lawyers and recommended by another 26 percent of the respondents. Seven percent of the participating lawyers did not recommend him for the post; 10 percent said they did not know enough about his abilities.

A private attorney with a practice based in Greensburg, Silvis is a Republican who is making his second run for a judgeship. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Along with Silvis, Democrat Lisa Monzo and Republican Anthony Bompiani are seeking to replace Judge Debra Pezze, who died last year after a long illness. All three candidates are cross-filed on the May 16 primary election ballot.

Monzo, a lawyer from Hempfield, was highly recommended by 32 percent of the responding attorneys and recommended on 28 percent of the surveys. She was not recommended by 12 percent of survey participants; 28 percent they were not familiar with her work.

Monzo said she was proud of her bar association rating.

“My career path wasn't traditional. I taught for 13 years and worked in the juvenile justice system. I wasn't in the courthouse every day where people see you,” Monzo said.

Bompiani, who was elected in 2015 as a district judge in Youngwood, was highly recommended on 13 percent of the surveys and recommended on 33 percent. Twenty-five percent of the participating lawyers rated him as not recommended; 29 percent said they were unfamiliar with his abilities.

“I saw this coming. I'm not a part of that club,” Bompiani said. “As a sitting judge, it's not my job to please attorneys. It's my job to please the people that come before me.”

Bar association President Tim Andrews said the organization's survey is not an endorsement but a way for its members to assess the strengths and weaknesses of potential judges.

“Our members are in a unique position to evaluate these candidates because we routinely appear before judges, but a recommendation is the only thing we can make. It's important that we make recommendations and get that information out to the public,” Andrews said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.