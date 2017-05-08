St. Florian Church holds annual 'Blessing of the Fire Trucks' in Mt. Pleasant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The sprinkled waters of blessing replaced for one day the pressurized water of the fire hose Monday, as St. Florian Catholic Church held its annual “Blessing of the Fire Trucks.”

Ten Westmoreland County fire departments and ambulance services attended the service, led by the Rev. John Sedlak, parish pastor.

“This is a place I'd like you to think of as home,” Sedlak told the assembled firefighters. “We're grateful for all that you do.”

Sedlak noted that some of the local fire companies use the Mt. Pleasant Township church parking lot for training exercises. He said a prayer of blessing over the firefighters and then sprinkled the trucks with holy water.

The parish always holds the “Blessing of the Fire Trucks” on or near the May 4 feast day of St. Florian, said parish secretary Angela Reese. The church's patron, St. Florian is also the patron saint of firefighters.

The fourth-century saint, according to Catholic tradition, was a Roman army officer who converted to Christianity and was responsible for training a special unit dedicated to fighting fires. He later died a martyr's death by drowning at the hands of other soldiers.

Today, St. Florian's prayers are invoked for the protection of first responders. He is shown in some religious iconography as dousing a fire with a pitcher of water. The cross-like badge seen in many fire department logos is known as the Florian Cross.

Monday's blessing service also was timed to close the religious school year for the parish's children in grades K-7.

“The kids get to check out the fire trucks and meet the firemen. It's a nice way to close the program for the year,” Reese said.

Monday's final session of Elementary Faith Formation focused on “all those who keep us safe” — firefighters, EMTs and first responders — and reminded the children to be grateful for them.

Among those attending the blessing service were fire department personnel from Calumet, Hecla, Norvelt, Trauger, Ligonier Borough, Marguerite, Mt. Pleasant Township and Dry Ridge.

Also represented were the Kecksburg EMS and the Norvelt EMS.

Calumet fire Chief Clyde Sanner, who attends St. Florian, said his men appreciate the church's support and prayers.

“Every time they get on a truck and go on a call, in the back of their minds, they're saying a prayer — for themselves and for the person they're about to rescue,” Sanner said.

On Monday, Sedlak said the prayer of blessing:

“Give them the courage, the alertness to protect their neighbors and all others they aid when involved in fire or medical emergency.

“By your favor protect them from adversity, so that they arrive safely at their destination and accomplish what they set out to do.

“May these fire trucks and other equipment function properly and enable those who use them to protect and rescue your people in harm's way.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.