Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

St. Florian Church holds annual 'Blessing of the Fire Trucks' in Mt. Pleasant

Stephen Huba | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Logan Thomas, 6, right, shakes the hands of local volunteer fire fighters as they leave St. Florian Catholic Church in United, on Monday, May 08, 2017 after a Blessing of the Fire Trucks ceremony at the church.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Father John Sedlak of St. Florian Catholic Church sprinkles holy water on local fire department apparatus in United, on Monday, May 08, 2017 during a Blessing of the Fire Trucks.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Father John Sedlak of St. Florian Catholic Church stands in front of local firefighters after awarding the department's plaques featuring the firefighter's prayer in United, on Monday, May 08, 2017 following the Blessing of the Fire Trucks ceremony at the church.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Father John Sedlak of St. Florian Catholic Church covers his ears as local fire departments sound off firetruck horns after a Blessing of the Fire Trucks in United, on Monday, May 08, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Father John Sedlak of St. Florian Catholic Church sprinkles holy water on local fire department apparatus in United, on Monday, May 08, 2017 during a Blessing of the Fire Trucks.

Updated 1 hour ago

The sprinkled waters of blessing replaced for one day the pressurized water of the fire hose Monday, as St. Florian Catholic Church held its annual “Blessing of the Fire Trucks.”

Ten Westmoreland County fire departments and ambulance services attended the service, led by the Rev. John Sedlak, parish pastor.

“This is a place I'd like you to think of as home,” Sedlak told the assembled firefighters. “We're grateful for all that you do.”

Sedlak noted that some of the local fire companies use the Mt. Pleasant Township church parking lot for training exercises. He said a prayer of blessing over the firefighters and then sprinkled the trucks with holy water.

The parish always holds the “Blessing of the Fire Trucks” on or near the May 4 feast day of St. Florian, said parish secretary Angela Reese. The church's patron, St. Florian is also the patron saint of firefighters.

The fourth-century saint, according to Catholic tradition, was a Roman army officer who converted to Christianity and was responsible for training a special unit dedicated to fighting fires. He later died a martyr's death by drowning at the hands of other soldiers.

Today, St. Florian's prayers are invoked for the protection of first responders. He is shown in some religious iconography as dousing a fire with a pitcher of water. The cross-like badge seen in many fire department logos is known as the Florian Cross.

Monday's blessing service also was timed to close the religious school year for the parish's children in grades K-7.

“The kids get to check out the fire trucks and meet the firemen. It's a nice way to close the program for the year,” Reese said.

Monday's final session of Elementary Faith Formation focused on “all those who keep us safe” — firefighters, EMTs and first responders — and reminded the children to be grateful for them.

Among those attending the blessing service were fire department personnel from Calumet, Hecla, Norvelt, Trauger, Ligonier Borough, Marguerite, Mt. Pleasant Township and Dry Ridge.

Also represented were the Kecksburg EMS and the Norvelt EMS.

Calumet fire Chief Clyde Sanner, who attends St. Florian, said his men appreciate the church's support and prayers.

“Every time they get on a truck and go on a call, in the back of their minds, they're saying a prayer — for themselves and for the person they're about to rescue,” Sanner said.

On Monday, Sedlak said the prayer of blessing:

“Give them the courage, the alertness to protect their neighbors and all others they aid when involved in fire or medical emergency.

“By your favor protect them from adversity, so that they arrive safely at their destination and accomplish what they set out to do.

“May these fire trucks and other equipment function properly and enable those who use them to protect and rescue your people in harm's way.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.