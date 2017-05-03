Unity Twp. drug seizure nets suspected elephant tranquilizer carfentanil
Updated 34 minutes ago
Westmoreland County detectives and a state police tactical enforcement team seized an undisclosed quantity of a potent synthetic painkiller Wednesday evening after the substance was delivered in an envelope to an apartment on Whitney Court Drive in Unity.
Authorities suspect the substance was the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil, considered 10,000 times more potent than morphine.
Members of the state police clandestine lab team, wearing protective suits, assisted in seizure of the substance, which was sent for lab analysis. The apartment and the adjacent street were cordoned off after the team entered the apartment at about 6:45 p.m.
County detective Ray Dupilka did not identify the occupant of the apartment who accepted delivery of the envelope through the U.S. Postal Service. He said the incident remained under investigation and no charges had been filed.
Dupilka said authorities were tipped off to the delivery by postal inspectors.