Charges pending in suspected carfentanil bust in Unity

The five grams of synthetic opioid state police seized Wednesday in Unity was enough to produce the equivalent of 30,000 to 50,000 stamp bags of heroin, and drugs like it may already be responsible for two overdose deaths in Westmoreland County, investigators said.

County detectives and state police seized a package of carfentanil, typically used as an elephant tranquilizer, shortly after it was delivered to an apartment on Whitney Court Drive on Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, the occupant of the apartment, identified as Kerri Malloy, told troopers the package contained carfentanil, which can be combined with other ingredients, sold and injected like heroin. Malloy said he ordered the drugs online and paid with Bitcoins, a digital currency.

Because the drug is so potent, state police used hazmat suits to handle and seize the suspected carfentanil, along with 136 marijuana plants, packaging material and an iPad. Charges against Malloy were pending.

Five grams, the amount police said was seized, is equivalent to about a teaspoon of salt. Carfentanil is considered 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times as powerful as morphine; drug dealers can use it to supplement diluted heroin or substitute for the drug completely.

“An amount equal to one or two grains of salt is enough to kill,” said Westmoreland County Chief Deputy Coroner John Swartz.

Swartz said carfentanil was suspected in two fatal overdoses in March, though laboratory tests to confirm that were still pending. There were two fatal carfentanil overdoses in Beaver County in late 2016, and another in Butler County. A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted a New Brighton man, Reginald Davis, on charges of distributing carfentanil in March.

State police said the package seized in Unity had a shipping address in Naples, Fla., and would be investigated further; lab tests will confirm whether it was carfentanil.

