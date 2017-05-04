Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Owl snatched from babies in Murrysville box by red-tailed hawk
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
HAWK MOUNTAIN
A female owl whose life with her owlets was being streamed live on PixCams.com was attacked and killed Tuesday by a red-tailed hawk (not this one), which pulled her from an owl box and carried her off, leaving behind two baby owlets.

In the span of just five seconds, what began as a charming tale turned into a tragic lesson about the harsh realities of the animal kingdom.

Murrysville company PixController had set a series of its cameras in owl boxes around the municipality and was monitoring a pair of mating Eastern screech owls whose clutch of eggs hatched last weekend. Two of the three survived.

The female, nicknamed Allie, rarely left the box. Her mate, Dakota, hunted at night and brought Allie and the owlets food.

Anyone watching the streaming camera feed around lunchtime on Tuesday, however, saw an alarming sight: a red-tailed hawk swooped down, snatched the mother owl from inside the box with its talons and carried her off in a flurry of feathers.

"We've never seen that happen," said PixController President and CEO Bill Powers. "I have that feed on in my office because I've been watching these owls for five years. That box is behind my house. And all of a sudden I looked up and saw the female wasn't there."

Powers said when 40 minutes went by and he didn't see Allie, he rewound the footage and saw the hawk.

"It was kind of shocking to see that happen," he said. "I left the office and went home right away, because time was of the essence. Those baby owls weren't going to survive."

Powers got the owlets out of the box and took them to the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Verona, Allegheny County, where the staff will care for them until they mature and can be released into the wild.

The center currently houses seven owls in various stages of adolescence, according to Katie Kefalos, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and release coordinator.

"Because they're so young, they're required to be fed every two hours," Kefalos said. "We also weigh them to ensure that we're giving them the right amount of food."

The baby owlets weigh less than 1 and 2 ounces, respectively. Kefalos showed off the camouflage-patterned ghillie suits staff members use to feed baby birds so that they do not begin to associate humans with food.

Kefalos said the staff monitors their progress as they begin to acquire the skills they will need in the wild.

"We go on their schedule," she said. "We have pre-release areas where they can get some more room for flight time and to work on their flying skills."

When they're ready, they will be released. Kefalos said she is confident they will do just fine.

"We've done very well rehabilitating raptors and returning them to the wild," she said.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

