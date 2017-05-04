Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theft of 27 cases of Pepsi posted on Facebook leads Greensburg police to arrests
Paul Peirce | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
Greesnburg Police charged William J. Morgan, 49, of Hempfield, and April M. Diggins, 43, of Herminie, with criminal conspiracy and retail theft in connection with the bold daylight theft from Shop ‘n Save on East Pittsburgh Street on April 25, 2017.
Greensburg Police credit numerous public tips on the department's Facebook page with helping to nab a couple who loaded 27 cases of Pepsi products into two shopping carts and wheeled them out of a grocery store without paying.

Police charged William J. Morgan, 49, of Hempfield, and April M. Diggins, 43, of Herminie, with criminal conspiracy and retail theft in connection with the bold daylight theft from Shop 'n Save on East Pittsburgh Street on April 25.

Store managers provided police with surveillance tapes that show a man and woman stacking two shopping carts with 27 cases of soft drinks, then trying to push the buggies out of the store entrance, Patrolman Kerry Dieter reported.

However, the entrance doors are designed not to open from the interior, so the man walked out the exit and reentered the store where the woman was waiting with the two carts, police said.

"The two then push the buggies out of the store at 8:08 a.m. and take them to an older model Cadillac in the parking lot," Dieter wrote in an affidavit.

They loaded the soda in the car and drove off, police said.

After Dieter obtained the surveillance tapes, Lt. Rob Jones posted photographs on the department's Facebook page.

Dieter said police received numerous tips identifying the pair, and Diggins then turned herself in. Police have an active arrest warrant for Morgan.

The criminal complaints were filed before senior Greensburg District Judge James Albert.

