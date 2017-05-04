Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Police K-9 Vegas dies; served North Huntingdon for 11 years

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
K-9 Officer Vegas displays his new new bullet proof and stab resistant vest on February 6, 2014. Three canine vests were recently donated to the North Huntingdon Twp. Police Department.

North Huntingdon's police dog, a German shepherd named Vegas who served the department for 11 years, died Wednesday of natural causes.

Vegas suffered an apparent seizure Wednesday and was taken to a veterinarian by its handler, Sgt. Kari Bauer, said Lt. Rod Mahinske, who has been in charge of the department as its ranking officer.

Bauer returned home to get ready for work when she learned the dog had died, Mahinske said.

“He was a multiple-purpose officer,” Mahinske said, noting the K-9 was used on drug patrol, searching for contraband and helping to locate missing people.

Mahinske said the department has not yet made a decision has been made on replacing Vegas.

A police dog costs several thousand dollars, and its handler has to devote weeks of training the dog, he said.

