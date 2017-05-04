Greensburg blackout ends, power restored downtown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The band literally played on Thursday afternoon at The Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg after an electrical equipment malfunction caused a power outage and blackout over several blocks.

“They were able to continue despite the loss of power,” Teresa Baughman, the theater's director of operations, said of a noon performance by the Crystal Blue Band. “We had about 100 people in Megan's Suite, mostly courthouse workers who came over during their lunch hour.”

Baughman said the group entertained without microphones.

The power outage impacted about 280 customers downtown when a switch on a utility pole malfunctioned at 12:12 p.m., said

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers.

The blackout knocked out power at the courthouse and surrounding areas until about 1:45 p.m.

“Our crews were able to repair it pretty quickly,” Meyers said.

Street lights also were out.

Drug court before Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-Defazio was held in the dark.

Courthouse remained open although computers were inoperable.