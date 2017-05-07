'No catch' academy offers security

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joshua Maglicco always knew he wanted to work with his hands.

“I wanted to go to trade school,” said the burly Penn-Trafford senior who played high school football and rebuilt his old pickup in his spare time.

Convincing his family that college was not for him was tough — until a friend told them about The Apprentice School, a training academy that feeds Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding.

Located in Newport News, Va., the nearly 100-year-old school boasts many of the trappings of a traditional college: a student government, Division III sports and cheer squad, school colors and a mascot, the Builder. It admits 250 out of more than 4,000 applicants who apply each year, an acceptance rate to rival Ivy League universities.

Rather than paying tuition, students are considered Huntington Ingalls employees and are paid accordingly. They are guaranteed jobs with Newport News Shipbuilding at the end of four years but are not required to stay with the company.

When the Magliccos contacted the school's football coach, he asked for a video of their son. Shortly afterward, they were asked to send an academic transcript.

“I thought there had to be some kind of a catch, but we looked into it and there isn't,” said mother Terri Maglicco, a third-grade teacher in the McKeesport Area School District. “Football was his ticket in, but I really liked the idea that he'll be a student first, then an employee and then an athlete.”

Although the school recruits athletes from Florida to Pennsylvania, most are drawn from within a three- to four-hour drive of campus. It is well known in Virginia, where Newport News Shipbuilding, with 20,000 employees, is the state's largest employer. Its apprentice program draws visitors from around the world each year.

“We are considered the gold standard of apprenticeship programs,” said Keisha Pexton, manager of admissions, student services and business services at The Apprentice School.

Mark Muro, a senior policy fellow with the Brookings Institution, studies the intersection of economics, technology and education. He said American industry, which has bemoaned a looming shortage of workers in skilled trades, might do well to study The Apprentice School model.

“Our conventional educational institutions have not been well-wired to the needs of the workplace. But I think we're beginning to see a re-emergence of experiential learning where the employer plays a larger role in it,” Muro said.

Charles Dickens — and more recently reality TV — may have left many with a distaste for the age-old institutions, but apprenticeships long have been a tried-and-true path to economic security in the skilled trades.

Even so, high school guidance counselor David Martin sees a stigma against such work influencing students' decisions in solidly middle-income communities that make up the Penn-Trafford School District.

Some who might do well in a skilled trade give in to pressure and head off to college only to drop out two years later and thousands of dollars in debt, Martin said.

Jeff Nobers, executive director of the Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania, said some of them should consider an apprenticeship in one of 16 building trades that are part of the labor management organization.

Although they boast no sports teams or college-like campuses, Nobers said apprenticeships provide pay and benefits during three to five years of training and then annual earnings of about $55,000 to $85,000.

Faced with demographics that suggest about half of its 41,000 members could retire in the next decade, the guild actively seeks apprentices, Nobers said.

Martin said he never heard of The Apprentice School until this year, when Maglicco and his friend, Colton Lonero, a fellow football player who has been accepted at the school, brought it to his attention.

Although the two are focused on learning a skilled trade, they'll also have the option of working toward a college degree in the evening at Old Dominion University, where The Apprentice School will reimburse them for their coursework.

Like Maglicco, Lonero is thrilled to be heading to Newport News.

“I thought about the military as a safety (net). I didn't want to work at a desk all of my life. I just wanted to use my hands,” said Lonero, who wants to be an electrician.

Maglicco said he will apprentice as a rigger — a craftsman who works on the massive cranes that dominate the landscape at the oceanfront shipbuilding complex.

Martin said he wants to bring the two back to Penn-Trafford in a couple of years to discuss their training with students.

“These two jump out as genuinely nice kids. They're great athletes, easy to get along with. People like them,” Martin said. “I think they could be breaking ground for other P-T kids.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.