Mental Health American of Westmoreland County gets new name

Mental Health America of Westmoreland County, a nonprofit mental health advocacy organization serving the area for 53 years, is changing its name to reflect an expanding role in the region.

At its annual Innovations Awards dinner in Hempfield last week, Executive Director Laurie Barnett Levine announced the organization will be called Mental Health America of Southwestern PA to show the broader purpose of the agency and the areas it now serves.

“We are recognizing the increasing needs of the communities beyond Westmoreland County, but it will not diminish our commitment to this county,” Levine said.

“Changing our name not only emphasizes our reputation for providing quality mental health services, but also focuses on our regional capabilities,” she said. “The name change not only reflects our diversity, but will allow us to strengthen our organization.”

Since 1964, the organization has provided mental health education, advocacy and services primarily to county residents.

Because of recent funding cuts across the state, the agency sees a need for increased services beyond the county's borders, Levine said. Initiatives are under way to expand the agency's focus on behavioral health and addiction in response to the region's opioid crisis, she said.

The agency has a history of offering support groups. In an effort to continue to meet the needs of the community, the organization will widen its support group offerings and will facilitate support groups for family members who have lost loved ones to addiction, as well as to family members with loved ones in active addiction, she said.

“As Mental Health America of Southwestern PA, we have renewed our commitment to provide quality mental health, advocacy, education and services at all levels of the agency. With this name change, we can make a greater impact on the region,” she said.

The awards dinner was held Thursday at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, east of Greensburg.