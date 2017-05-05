Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Layoffs announced at North Hills Regional Catholic Elementary Schools
Jamie Martines | Friday, May 5, 2017, 12:16 a.m.

The North Hills Regional Catholic Elementary Schools on Thursday announced teacher layoffs as it moves forward with restructuring Catholic schools in the North Hills.

Teachers were notified of the layoffs last Friday.

Layoffs include 25 full-time and 11 part-time teachers out of 180 currently employed in 11 schools in the North Hills. Seven of those schools will merge into three schools with six campuses under the North Hills Regional Catholic Elementary Schools (NHRCES), a nonprofit organization separate from but still overseen by the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

The number of layoffs could change depending on fluctuations in enrollment at the beginning of next school year.

“Teacher employment is based on student registrations for the upcoming school year,” said Michael Killmeyer, NHRCES regional administrator said in a statement Thursday. “Teachers currently not offered positions at this time may be recalled as enrollment continues to increase.”

The Diocese of Pittsburgh first announced the regionalization plan in February. Effective July 1, Catholic elementary schools in the North Hills will become a ministry of 32 parishes in the region.

Changes in area demographics forced the diocese to make decisions about how to keep school doors open. As the population of school-age students in the region shrinks, Catholic schools are competing for students and tuition dollars.

“Regionalization is intended to reinforce Catholic schools' identity and mission, reallocate resources to enhance academic excellence, and stabilize tuition and enrollment,” the Rev. Kevin Fazio, NHRCES board chair, said in a news release on Thursday. “It also will enable greater collaboration in curriculum, technology, professional development, athletics and fundraising.”

The Diocese of Pittsburgh serves about 17,600 students and employs about 1,600 teachers in 76 elementary, Pre-K and special schools, and 12 secondary schools.

Ahead of the next school year, schools in the North Hills region will be renamed and new mascots and school colors selected.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh has not yet announced the next region to undergo reorganization.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

