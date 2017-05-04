Sen. Wagner dodges questions about video confrontation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State Sen. Scott Wagner declined to talk Thursday during a stop in Irwin about an altercation this week with a political tracker.

"No comment," Wagner, a Republican from York County, said repeatedly to questions about the incident Tuesday at a York County country club that was captured on video and posted online.

Wagner is scheduled to address the Westmoreland County Republican Committee's annual Ronald Reagan Dinner on Thursday evening. He is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018 in order to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the general election.

Videos uploaded to YouTube show Wagner grabbing the camera of an unidentified male tracker. In high-profile elections, political parties, campaigns and super PACs use such political operatives, who follow and record appearances of rival candidates in hopes they say something embarrassing that could be used against them.

One video shows Wagner stopping his speech and approaching the tracker for American Bridge 21st Century, a left-leaning super PAC based in Washington D.C. Wagner then takes the camera telling the tracker he's tresspassing on private property. Wagner is a member of the club.

A second video, recorded using the tracker's cell phone, shows Wagner pacing the hallways and forcefully blocking the cell phone cameras view. The man claims Wagner assaulted him revealing a bloody finger.

"No, I didn't assault you," Wagner says in the recording.

The tracker follows Wagner, who ducks into an office at the country club. The man is eventually confronted by two club staffers who ask him to leave the private property.

The super PAC on Thursday demanded Wagner return a memory card it says was in the camera and remains in Wagner's poessession or it will press charges. The organization said the tracker set up the camera to record to both the camera and the memory card.

In a statement released Wednesday, Wagner said the tracker "lied and trespassed on private property for a speech that I was giving in my role as a senator. Instead of leaving when he was asked, the tracker continued to harass me and the people at the event, and finally I assisted in removing his camera. There are times when there is no choice but to stand up and confront the cheater in the room."

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.