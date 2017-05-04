Westmoreland sheriff to replace antiquated computer system used for warrants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scattered information on file in the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office that has allowed wanted criminals to remain free will be consolidated and repackaged by a new computer system approved Thursday by county commissioners.

Sheriff Jonathan Held said that for decades deputies have struggled to find proper paperwork in various computer systems used by staff in his basement office at the courthouse.

Commissioners signed off on a plan to lease new software from the New York-based Teleosoft Inc. that will allow deputies to scan arrest warrants and migrate data from multiple computer programs into one file — a move the sheriff said will enable his staff to have better access to information.

“We now have 1980s technology. This new system will enable us to do multiple searches at one time rather than having to go into two or three different files,” Held said.

The $100,000 program is funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and will pay for conversion of the sheriff's office computer system to software that utilizes the Internet. For decades, the department has operated using a computer system designed by in-house programers and does not allow deputies to review multiple files at the same time.

That restriction, according to Held, has limited deputies in properly searching for outstanding warrants while also performing other routine duties. As a result, Held said that some arrest warrants may have been missed as deputies handled other duties.

Held did not have an estimate as to how many past errors were made by deputies that resulted in a failure to enforce warrants.

Deputies last year were charged with attempting to enforce nearly 29,000 arrest warrants issued by the courts. Deputies routinely check a warrant database while performing other duties, such as serving about 12,000 civil lawsuits and processing more than 1,200 real estate foreclosures.

“This will decrease our risk of error. It will allow us to operate better and more efficiently,” Held said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.