2 men charged in violent Penn Township home invasion

Penn Township police charged two Allegheny County men with robbing and beating a woman and her adult son Monday morning during a home invasion.

Vincent Michael Scala, 37, of Monroeville and Ernest T. Chambers, 37, of Braddock remain at large. They allegedly pistol-whipped the woman and her son in the family's home along Meadowbrook Road in the Level Green section of the township.

Township police Chief John Otto wrote in a Facebook posting that local, county and federal law-enforcement agencies are looking for the pair.

Police told the Tribune-Review that they believe the suspects knew their victims.

Charges against Scala and Chambers include two counts of robbery and single counts of burglary, conspiracy and strangulation. Chambers also is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

Otto could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

Anyone knowing the location of the suspects is asked to contact police through Westmoreland County 911.