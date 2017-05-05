'Zombie' overdose couple charged with neglecting child in West Newton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Newton Police got arrest warrants this week for a couple who were found “like zombies” in their home after snorting a heroin-cocaine cocktail, leaving their toddler unsupervised and roaming in a soiled diaper.

Ashley N. Jones, 24, and Kyle J. Timko, 29, both are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police Chief Gary Indoff alleged that on April 27 the department received a call at 11:44 a.m. from one of Timko's relatives seeking help after discovering the couple unresponsive following apparent drug overdoses at their residence in the 800 block of Valley View Drive.

Indoff reported in an affidavit filed before Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner that when he arrived, the relative was standing in the driveway holding a 16-month-old child wearing only a soiled diaper and a short-sleeve shirt.

“(The relative) stated that the (toddler's) father is in the kitchen and the child's mother is in the bedroom, and they are like zombies,” Indoff said in the affidavit.

Jones later told Indof she and Timko had “snorted what they believed to be a combination of heroin and cocaine.”

Indoff said he found Timko leaning on a wall near the kitchen.

“(Timko) could not speak nor respond to any questions pertaining to his current state, he displayed a complete loss of motor skills, all of which rendered him completely incapable of providing to the care, protection and support of his son,” Indof wrote.

Jones was in a bedroom in a similar state “and could not speak nor respond to any questions pertaining to her name or the chain of events that had placed her in her current state,” Indof said in the affidavit.

Because of his disheveled appearance, the child was taken by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg to be examined. Police notified Westmoreland County Children's Services.

Timko was transported by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Neither Jones or Timko could be reached for comment. Neither had an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.