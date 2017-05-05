South Huntingdon animal shelter founder gets jail time for contempt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge on Friday ordered the founder of a South Huntingdon pet shelter to serve 10 days in jail after finding her in contempt of court for the continued harassment of staff and visitors at the Pet Adoption League in Yukon.

Common Pleas Court Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. ruled that Barbara Flanigan, 68, violated terms of a court order issued in 2014 that prohibited her from participating in disruptive or harassing behavior.

Flanigan was ordered to serve her sentence at Westmoreland County Prison starting June 5. The judge also ordered her to pay $2,000 to the Pet Adoption League for legal fees the shelter accrued during the contempt hearing.

McCormick conducted a day-long hearing in January in which Pet Adoption League staff and other visitors testified that Flanigan harassed and threatened them multiple times over the previous year.

The judge previously found Flanigan in contempt of court in 2016. At that time, he fined her $1,000 and ordered she pay the shelter's $1,500 legal fees.

Flanigan founded the shelter in 1991 but was ousted from a leadership role in the agency by its board of directors in 2013. The shelter operates on property owned by Flanigan under terms of a 99-year lease signed in 2001 that requires it pay her $1 annually for rent.

Attorney Charles Fox said Friday that he would likely ask the judge to consider his ruling but said he has not decided if an appeal to the state's Superior Court will be filed.

A separate legal case in which Flanigan is seeking to have the Pet Adoption League evicted from her property is ongoing.