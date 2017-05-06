Trump's executive order on religious freedom has limited effect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Trump's executive order addressing a rarely enforced IRS rule regarding political activity by religious organizations makes no legal changes, observers said.

But the president's action signals to tax-exempt religious organizations they can more freely engage in political activity — as permitted currently under law — without worrying about drawing IRS scrutiny.

Jeremy Samek, senior legal counsel for the conservative Pennsylvania Family Institute and a member of Cornerstone Ministries in Export, said pastors often self-police their speech over concerns of stepping over the line. The order is beneficial to pastors who know the executive branch isn't going to curb their speech.

“They should have an ability to speak from the pulpit and apply their religious beliefs to the issues of the day,” he said.

The order , signed Thursday, is related to the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 provision that bars religious groups and certain other nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

Trump pledged to “totally destroy” the Johnson Amendment at the National Prayer Breakfast this year. But his executive order can't change existing law. Only Congress can make or change laws.

Samek said religious organizations with both liberal and conservative denominations have for years protested the Johnson Amendment by videotaping themselves explicitly violating the law and sending the videos to the IRS. However, the IRS has taken no action, he said.

“(The order) essentially repeats what the IRS has done in practice,” Samek said.

The group that organizes the videotape protest, the Alliance Defending Freedom, said Trump's order still leaves enforcement of the Johnson Amendment to the discretion of IRS agents.

“If there was ever an example of the fox guarding the henhouse, this is it,” James Gottry, ADF legal counsel, wrote on the organization's website in reaction to Trump's order.

Other groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, said there was no reason to sue and called the executive order “an elaborate photo-op,” according to USA Today .

Trump's order says federal departments, including the Treasury, shall “to the greatest extent practicable and to the extent permitted by law, respect and protect the freedom of persons and organizations to engage in religious and political speech.”

The inclusion of the phrase “to the extent permitted by law” refers to what is legal under the Johnson Amendment, said Robert Sedler, a constitutional law professor at Wayne State University Law School in Detroit.

“You can't give a sermon saying ‘vote for Trump' or ‘vote for Clinton,' but you can go pretty close to this,” Sedler said. “The order does not change that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.