PennDOT roadworked planned next week around Westmoreland County
Updated 37 minutes ago
PennDOT's Westmoreland County maintenance staff plans to pave Ross Mountain Park Road in Fairfield and Ligonier townships. Additional work tentatively slated for the week beginning Monday includes pipe and inlet cleaning on Georges Station Road in Hempfield, culvert repairs on Mars Hill Road in Sutersville and bridge cleaning on Route 119 in East Huntingdon, Additional bridge work is scheduled on Wesley Chapel and Chaintown roads in East Huntingdon.
In North Huntingdon, milling and base repairs are anticipated on Leger Road, weather permitting. Patching is planned on Route 66 in Salem, Lenity School Road in Rostraver and Route 380 in Washington Township.
Other work for the week includes: Crack-and-joint sealing on White Cloud Road in Allegheny and on Rolling Hills Road in South Huntingdon; leveling on Substation Road in Bell and Athena Drive in Salem; road sweeping on Route 30 in Hempfield and North Huntingdon and on Route 22 in Murrysville and Salem.
Also in Salem, shoulder cutting is proposed on Route 819 and on Athena Drive, Trees Mills and the Fenneltown/Chicka Road.