Crash victim identified as North Apollo man
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

A North Apollo man died from blunt-force trauma after he was thrown from his car in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at Route 66 and Walker Road in Washington Township, according to the county coroner.

Richard B. “Rue” Wysocki, 34, of Wysocki Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wysocki was traveling alone, north on Route 66, and drifted into the oncoming lane and hit a flatbed tow truck, according to Washington Township police.

Wysocki was not wearing a seat belt and did not appear to be using his cell phone, according to a report from Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha.

Rue was a 2000 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School, and was self-employed in construction.

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Apollo is handling funeral arrangements.

