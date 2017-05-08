Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe updates ground rules for cell phone antennas
Jeff Himler | Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:33 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Latrobe Monday updated its standards for wireless communications facilities to provide some ground rules for companies that want to mount the newest generation of cell phone antennas on smaller supporting structures in areas outside the city's zoned industrial districts.

According to city zoning officer Ann Powell, some communications companies recently have inquired about placing cell equipment in areas outside of the industrial zones — where standard cell phone towers are permitted by special exception.

Solicitor Zachary Kansler noted the new ordinance adopted unanimously addresses “smaller units that are placed on towers in the right-of-way — phone poles, utility poles, light poles. Sometimes they're attached to the side of a building.”

The revamped ordinance is meant to minimize the “adverse” visual impact of antennas, encouraging companies to locate new ones on structures that support existing ones. They are not to be placed on single-family dwellings or historic buildings.

Kansler explained an applicant seeking to place a cell antenna in the public right-of-way would present his case before council. Other applications would be reviewed by the city's zoning hearing board.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

