Water warning: Westmoreland authority tells customers to conserve

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a mandatory water conservation order late Sunday night after a power outrage shut down its treatment plant in Connellsville.

Authority manager Michael Kukura said most customers throughout the system could experience a drop in water pressure related to an electrical malfunction at a substation that services the Indian Creek plant along the Youghiogheny River.

Officials said the electrical issue disrupted plant operations around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Repair crews are expected to work overnight to put the plant back online.

In the interim, customers are being asked to use water only for essential or sanitary purposes such as drinking, cooking and bathing, Kukura said.

The authority provides water to more than 120,000 customers in five counties. Customers in Ligonier and McKeesport area are unaffected by the outage, he said.

The conservation order prohibits customers from watering lawns and other landscaping needs; washing paved surfaces including streets, sidewalks, parking lots and other areas; operating water fountains and artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools; filling swimming pools; washing vehicles and serving water in restaurants unless requested by a customer.

Kukura said there are no concerns about the safety or quality of the water.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.