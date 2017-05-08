Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant man charged with pocketing money from GoFundMe account for dead girlfriend's funeral, daughter
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 8, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
GoFundMe.com
A screenshot shows the GoFundMe page set up to raise money after the death of Tracy Soles in July 2015. The page said the money was for Soles’ funeral and her daughter. Her boyfriend, Shawn M. Smartnick, 32, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with keeping the $1,530 donated.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Mt. Pleasant Township man is charged with using a popular online site to collect money for his girlfriend's funeral expenses but keeping the money for himself.

Shawn M. Smartnick, 32, was charged by Westmoreland County Detective Paul Burkey with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds following the death of his late girlfriend, Tracy Soles, who died in 2015.

Burkey reported in an affidavit of probable cause filed with Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckles that the day after Soles, 37, died at Excela Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, Smartnick's mother, Deborah, established an account at GoFundMe.com for people to donate money to help pay for “Tracy's Funeral Expenses.”

Deborah Smartnick told Burkey in an interview that shortly after the account was opened, she transferred its management over to her son.

Burkey reported that $1,530 was donated to the account.

“None of that money has been turned over to Laura and Paul Soles, (Tracy's parents) who paid for the funeral. Tracy also had an 11-year-old daughter when she died,” Burkey reported in the affidavit.

The GoFundMe site lists that the account was established by Shawn Smartnick on July 21, 2015.

“On July 20th, 2015, Tracy Soles suddenly passed away. She was only 37 years young. She was survived by her 11 year old daughter ... and fiance of many years Shawn Smartnick,” the fund post states. “It was such a sudden tragic loss. We are taking donations to help with the cost of funeral expenses and helping (her daughter). Any donations are greatly appreciated. God bless!”

“Help spread the word!,” the post concludes.

Burkey said the case was turned over to the county detectives earlier this year after a complaint was made to the state Attorney General's Office of Charitable Trusts and Organizations section.

Burkey reported that he spoke with Shawn Smartnick by telephone after the investigation was launched in February.

“Smartnick agreed to turn over the monies to the Soles, however, since that time, Smartnick has not returned calls made to him or to his mother,” Burkey wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Smartnick was served the complaint via summons, according to online records. He could not be reached for comment.

Eckles scheduled a preliminary hearing for Smartnick on June 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.