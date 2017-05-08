Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Norwin expects to avoid teacher layoffs
Joe Napsha | Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:48 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Norwin officials said Monday the school district does not anticipate furloughing any teachers for the coming school year.

Board President Director Robert Perkins told an audience of about 150 people that, as result of attrition through retirements and resignations, the district's does not intend to initiate any layoffs.

“It looks like we will squeak through,” Perkins said.

Teachers in the audience of the high school auditorium applauded the news.

Superintendent William Kerr said two teachers have taken an early retirement incentive proposed by the Norwin Education Association. They have until Friday to accept the offer.

Furloughs were discussed in a closed-door executive session prior to Monday's meeting, Kerr said, noting the district may freeze professional staff hires for the next school year.

While the administration and board will evaluate whether it is necessary to fill the positions left vacant by retirement and resignations, Kerr said they anticipate saving money on new hires with lower salaries.

Norwin anticipates saving about $1.01 million in salaries and benefits, including retirement costs, in the 2017-2018 school year, said interim business affairs Jude Abraham.

Abraham said that the latest calculation of the budget for the next school year shows a balanced spending plan of $69.8 million, with a 3.3 percent tax hike. A combination of increased revenue and cost-cutting was needed to eliminate a projected $3.3 million deficit.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

