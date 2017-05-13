Candidate shortage a problem for several Western Pa. boroughs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Avonmore, a hamlet on the Kiski River with a population of roughly 1,000, doesn't have enough candidates running for borough council to fill the open seats.

Ten other boroughs — Bolivar, Derry, Irwin, Manor, New Alexandria, New Florence, New Stanton, North Irwin, Smithton and Youngstown — face a similar situation, the Tribune-Review found.

Local elected positions are not glamorous jobs with perks enjoyed by lawmakers in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. Typically, borough council is an in-the-trenches job that pays only a small stipend — if that.

“It's a difficult position and, oftentimes, can be a thankless position,” said Michael Korns, chairman of the Westmoreland County GOP. “You are trying to do what's best for residents, but a lot of times your hands are somewhat tied by the state, county and your own resources.”

Local borough officials are heavily involved in issues that have a direct impact on the daily lives of residents. They often manage police departments and road crews and are in charge of recreational activities such as libraries, parks and playgrounds.

Lorraine Petrosky, chairwoman of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee, said elected officials aren't respected.

“I really give people credit who put themselves out there,” she said.

The work can be time-consuming and challenging, and local candidates deal with face-to-face contention from neighbors.

“People just say, ‘I'd love to serve my community, but I don't want to deal with the nastiness of the politics,' ” Korns said.

Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, said the shortage of candidates could provide a great opportunity for the minority party in a region to add to its bench of candidates for higher office. But, he said, a bigger question is whether anything can be done about the lack of interest.

Avonmore cut its number of council seats from the state-mandated seven seats to five. Residents can petition the county court to reduce the number of seats in certain circumstances.

Even with the reduction, the borough still has trouble getting enough candidates on the ballot.

“That's a small pool to pull from,” Korns said.

However, he said, it's likely those positions will be filled by write-in candidates or special elections run by the political parties.

But it's hardly an ideal way to run a democracy.

Chad Amond, director of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, said it is disheartening to see local governments unable to fill open seats.

The chamber's Leadership Westmoreland program works with up-and-coming leaders in the county. While it doesn't specifically prepare participants to run for public office, the topics and skills learned through the program — economic development, land use, workforce and demographic information — could foster interest in local public office.

“We're trying to educate them on how local government works and let them decide if that would be a fit for them,” Amond said.

David Thornburgh, director of Committee of Seventy, a Philadelphia-based government reform group, said if the problem of filling seats becomes chronic, that might mean there are too many offices.

“It's incumbent on those involved to spread the cards and say, ‘What's going on here?' ” he said.

Consolidation of local governments should be discussed, Amond said. It's a tricky conversation to have because “there's a lot of pride and heritage” in local communities throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, he said.

“But you also have to take a look and say, ‘Is it beneficial for residents to have shared services and shared local governments?' ” Amond said. “We can either solve them through vision or through crisis.”

Consolidating local governments would require support from each community involved. Aside from impacts on community heritage, consolidation could present other challenges when municipalities with disparate interests are combined, Madonna said. It could create a different set of problems and on a larger scale.

However, having those bigger issues could call more people to service, Thornburgh said.

“If you're going to get yelled at, you might as well get yelled at for something important, something consequential,” he said.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.