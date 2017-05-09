Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man convicted in Penn Township standoff wants new trial after his lawyer calls him an 'idiot'
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 10:57 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Penn Township man serving up to 10 years in prison for threatening police with a shotgun as he walked down a street wearing nothing but his boxers wants a new trial because his defense lawyer called him an “idiot” during his jury trial last year.

Ralph Deep, 55, was convicted in September of two counts of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and other offenses in connection with the Oct. 11, 2014, standoff with police that ended after his gun jammed.

At a court hearing this week before Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani, Deep's former defense lawyer Brian Aston testified his comments about his client were designed to maintain credibility with the jury.

“Mr. Deep very well could have been killed that day. The testimony was about police officers in danger. What do you call someone drunk, standing in their boxers in the middle of the road, working the slide of an assault rife and pointing it at police officers?” Aston said.

New defense attorney Michael DeMatt also questioned Aston's trial strategy of admitting that Deep's conduct was reckless when he encouraged the jury to convict him of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment.

Deep also claimed he received improper representation during his January sentencing hearing in which Aston described him as a “stupid drunk” and suggested that if he had been working as a police officer during the incident he would have shot his client.

“I was trying to paint a picture to the judge that it was Mr. Deep who was in danger,” Aston said.

Deep was sentenced by Feliciani to serve two to 10 years in prison but was given credit for nearly 13 months he spent behind bars while waiting for his trial to begin. He will be eligible for parole later this year.

Before trial, Deep withdrew a guilty plea to charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder as part of a deal with prosecutors that would have carried a sentence of 5 12 to 30 years in prison.

Feliciani said he would rule on Deep's appeal after reviewing written legal arguments filed later this spring.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

