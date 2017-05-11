Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court race one of costliest in Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The race to fill a vacancy on Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court is among the most expensive judicial campaigns in Pennsylvania, according a Tribune-Review analysis of campaign finance reports.

Records show that campaigns for Anthony Bompiani, Jim Silvis and Lisa Monzo through May 1 combined to spend more than $268,000 — an amount that likely will climb before Tuesday's primary election.

Through the latest round of campaign finance reporting, only the Common Pleas Court races in Philadelphia, York and Dauphin counties are more costly. In Philadelphia, 27 candidates spent more than $991,000. Nine candidates in York spent $372,000 for three vacancies, and in Dauphin County, seven candidates seeking three court openings spent $363,000.

In Allegheny County, where two Common Pleas Court seats are up for grabs, six candidates spent $101,000.

Candidates seeking judicial openings on the Court of Common Pleas throughout Pennsylvania spent more than $2.7 million since Jan. 1, according to finance reports.

“In general, we would like to see money out of the election process for judge,” said Maida Milone, president and chief executive officer of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, a Philadelphia advocacy group that has lobbied for a change in how state judges are selected.

Candidates were required to file financial reports with the Department of State in Harrisburg by May 5. The state can impose fines of $20 for each day reports are outstanding. Financial reports from about two-thirds of the 89 judicial candidates on ballots this month are on file.

Milone's organization has proposed a merit selection system for judges that would exempt them from the elections process and in turn eliminate the need for judicial candidates to solicit money for campaigns.

Reports filed in Harrisburg revealed that judicial candidates, in addition to raising money from donors, rely heavily on their own money to fund election efforts.

Milone said the growing cost of judicial elections is evidence that court vacancies should be filled by appointments based on merit rather than traditional balloting, which has become increasingly expensive.

“When you choose a judge, you're looking for someone with experience and legal expertise. We're not looking for people who can raise money. You don't want to inhibit people who are highly qualified but can't afford to back their own campaign,” Milone said.

Westmoreland Common Pleas judges are paid $178,868 this year.

Campaign spending this year among the three candidates in the county so far has not approached the $1.2 million spent by nine candidates who ran for three Common Pleas Court openings in the 2015 primary.

Silvis, a Republican from Unity, was in that field two years ago but did not secure enough votes to qualify for the general election.

Financial reports show that through the end of April, his campaign spent more than $83,000 — much of it self-funded. He and family members donated nearly $68,000, while Silvis gave an additional $62,282 loan for his race, reports show.

“In a county as spread out as Westmoreland County, you have to reach as many people as you can, and you have to be willing to spend money,” Silvis said. His campaign has used traditional advertising, billboards, mailings and television commercials.

Bompiani, who two years ago was elected as a district judge in Youngwood, is making his first run for a county office. According to campaign reports, his election spent more than $151,000 for a variety of television, radio and print ads.

Much of Bompiani's campaign is being funded through $110,000 in loans he made to his election committee. He said the nature of a judicial post makes traditional fundraising difficult.

“We were fortunate we were able to do a good job raising money, but raising money in a judicial race is different than other races. We, as candidates, don't have anything to offer anybody after we are elected,” Bompiani said.

Monzo is making her first bid for public office and spent less than $34,000 through the end of April, records show. Most of her campaign cash came from private donations and more than $12,000 from in-kind work performed by her husband.

“We're doing as much as we can, but we're doing the old-fashioned stuff, too,” Monzo said. “I find the most effective way to campaign is to meet people and have informal discussions when I see voters. Money does make a difference, though.”

Candidate spending and fundraising in the last 16 days of the election cycle will be disclosed in June.

Westmoreland County Bar Association President Tim Andrews said the cost of judicial races has spiked in recent years as the demand for what is called a “prestigious position” has increased.

Judges are elected for 10-year terms, after which they face “yes” or “no” retention votes to determine if they keep their post.

“I would imagine people would be willing to invest that kind of money to become a judge,” Andrews said.

Reporter Brian Bowling contributed. Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.