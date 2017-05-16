2 incumbents win Westmoreland district judge races

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two incumbent district judges in western Westmoreland County appeared to secure both nominations in the primary, virtually assuring they will win their respective posts in Export and North Huntingdon in the November election.

In Export, District Judge Charles Conway, who has held the post for 18 years, appeared to easily thwart a challenge by newcomer Michael Ruane of Murrysville on the Republican ballot, carrying 81 percent of the votes, with all 10 precincts reporting in unofficial results. Conway cross-filed and was the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

Conway, 65, of Murrysville, pointed to his experience on the bench, while Ruane, 48, touted his experience as a policeman in Homestead and Whitaker.

“I know and appreciate the people of Murrysville, Export and Delmont, and I know how much they appreciate a steady, even-handed court,” Conway said. “That's what they turned out for. It's not about me, it's about the office.”

Voters in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin also nominated District Judge Wayne Gongaware, a former Westmoreland County assistant district attorney, on both ballots to serve a six-year term as district judge, according to unofficial tallies.

Gongaware, 67, was nominated to fill the unexpired term of Douglas R. Weimer Jr., who retired June 2.

“I really appreciate the support the community showed in me today by nominating me on both ballots. I was born and raised here and raised my own family here, and I think that people looked at that,” Gongaware said.

With all 32 precincts reporting, Gongaware easily fended off challenges from pharmacist Lisa Moritz Moffatt and attorney Henry Moore in the primary, securing 48 percent of the votes on the Democratic ballot and 47 percent on the Republican ballot, winning by double-digit percentages. All the candidates cross-filed and appeared on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Gongaware was an assistant district attorney for 27 years.

A district judge earns $89,438 a year.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.