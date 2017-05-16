Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

2 incumbents win Westmoreland district judge races
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Submitted photo
Charles Conway
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Wayne Gongaware, longtime assistant district attorney, stands for a portrait on April 1, 2016.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Two incumbent district judges in western Westmoreland County appeared to secure both nominations in the primary, virtually assuring they will win their respective posts in Export and North Huntingdon in the November election.

In Export, District Judge Charles Conway, who has held the post for 18 years, appeared to easily thwart a challenge by newcomer Michael Ruane of Murrysville on the Republican ballot, carrying 81 percent of the votes, with all 10 precincts reporting in unofficial results. Conway cross-filed and was the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

Conway, 65, of Murrysville, pointed to his experience on the bench, while Ruane, 48, touted his experience as a policeman in Homestead and Whitaker.

“I know and appreciate the people of Murrysville, Export and Delmont, and I know how much they appreciate a steady, even-handed court,” Conway said. “That's what they turned out for. It's not about me, it's about the office.”

Voters in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin also nominated District Judge Wayne Gongaware, a former Westmoreland County assistant district attorney, on both ballots to serve a six-year term as district judge, according to unofficial tallies.

Gongaware, 67, was nominated to fill the unexpired term of Douglas R. Weimer Jr., who retired June 2.

“I really appreciate the support the community showed in me today by nominating me on both ballots. I was born and raised here and raised my own family here, and I think that people looked at that,” Gongaware said.

With all 32 precincts reporting, Gongaware easily fended off challenges from pharmacist Lisa Moritz Moffatt and attorney Henry Moore in the primary, securing 48 percent of the votes on the Democratic ballot and 47 percent on the Republican ballot, winning by double-digit percentages. All the candidates cross-filed and appeared on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Gongaware was an assistant district attorney for 27 years.

A district judge earns $89,438 a year.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.