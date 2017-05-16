Deputy register of wills wins GOP primary race for prothonotary
Kimberly Horrell, the deputy register of wills in Westmoreland County, won the Republican primary for prothonotary in Tuesday's primary election.
Horrell, 52, of Unity is making her first bid for public office.
With all 305 precincts reporting, Horrell finished with a slight 236-vote edge over Gina O'Barto of Unity. Horrell took 39.5 percent of the vote, while O'Barto had 38.1 percent. Franklin Regional School Board member Susan Ilgenfritz of Murrysville was running third with 22 percent.
Horrell will now face Democratic incumbent Christina O'Brien in November.
O'Brien, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, was the lone Democrat on the ballot. She is seeking her third-term as the prothonotary to head the office that oversees all civil and family court records filed in the county.
The prothonotary serves a four-year term with an annual salary of $67,504.