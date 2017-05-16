Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deputy register of wills wins GOP primary race for prothonotary
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Kimberly Horrell, a deputy in the Westmoreland County Register of Wills office, is a candidate for prothonotary in the primary election on May 16, 2017.
Christina O’Brien, prothonotary of Westmoreland County

Updated 32 minutes ago

Kimberly Horrell, the deputy register of wills in Westmoreland County, won the Republican primary for prothonotary in Tuesday's primary election.

Horrell, 52, of Unity is making her first bid for public office.

With all 305 precincts reporting, Horrell finished with a slight 236-vote edge over Gina O'Barto of Unity. Horrell took 39.5 percent of the vote, while O'Barto had 38.1 percent. Franklin Regional School Board member Susan Ilgenfritz of Murrysville was running third with 22 percent.

Horrell will now face Democratic incumbent Christina O'Brien in November.

O'Brien, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, was the lone Democrat on the ballot. She is seeking her third-term as the prothonotary to head the office that oversees all civil and family court records filed in the county.

The prothonotary serves a four-year term with an annual salary of $67,504.

