Westmoreland

Antoniak beats out Jacobelli for Jeannette mayor's job
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
Curtis Antoniak

Challenger Curtis Antoniak won the Democratic nomination for Jeannette mayor, according to unofficial returns.

“I love our town,” he said. “I'm very humbled with the results of the election.”

Antoniak, 58, received 74 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary election and wrested control of the seat from incumbent Richard Jacobelli, 69, who had 26 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

Antoniak retired this month from the city's public works department as a truck driver/laborer, a position he had held since 1985. He celebrated with about 200 supporters at the Jeannette American Legion Tuesday night and said it was “bedlam” when unofficial returns showed him with a strong lead over Jacobelli.

“I really feel that I can wok well with the people on council,” Antoniak said. “I am not on any agenda. I will listen.”

He thanked Jacobelli for his time. Jacobelli is in his first term as mayor.

“It's a big job and I really thank him for the time he served as mayor,” Antoniak said.

Jacobelli offered his congratulations to his opponent.

“I gave four years my best shot,” he said. “I hope he can keep the city moving forward.”

There were 365 write-in votes on the Republican side for mayor.

The mayor's annual salary will increase from $1,200 to $2,400 in 2018.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

