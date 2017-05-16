Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Wolford wins Dem race for Latrobe mayor
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
Rosie Wolford, mayor of Latrobe, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary on May 16, 2017.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Incumbent Rosie Wolford won the race for Latrobe mayor in Tuesday's Democratic primary as unofficial election results were returned from all six city wards.

Wolford led Jack Murtha with about 61 percent of the votes to 39 percent.

“I'm thrilled. I'm really pleased and humbled by the support from the residents,” Wolford said late Tuesday. “I think people recognize the energy and the positive changes that they're seeing in Latrobe. People are seeing that we're getting a lot of good work done.”

Write-in votes will determine the Republican nominee because there were no candidates on the ballot.

Latrobe's mayor, who receives a $200 monthly stipend, participates in city council votes and leads its meetings.

Wolford, who is completing her first term as mayor, previously served on council for 10 years. Murtha was elected two years ago to his second stint as a councilman.

Wolford said she wants to study potential regionalization of police services and push for redevelopment of the site of the former Lehigh Specialty Melting plant on Ligonier Street.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.