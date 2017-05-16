Wolford wins Dem race for Latrobe mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Incumbent Rosie Wolford won the race for Latrobe mayor in Tuesday's Democratic primary as unofficial election results were returned from all six city wards.

Wolford led Jack Murtha with about 61 percent of the votes to 39 percent.

“I'm thrilled. I'm really pleased and humbled by the support from the residents,” Wolford said late Tuesday. “I think people recognize the energy and the positive changes that they're seeing in Latrobe. People are seeing that we're getting a lot of good work done.”

Write-in votes will determine the Republican nominee because there were no candidates on the ballot.

Latrobe's mayor, who receives a $200 monthly stipend, participates in city council votes and leads its meetings.

Wolford, who is completing her first term as mayor, previously served on council for 10 years. Murtha was elected two years ago to his second stint as a councilman.

Wolford said she wants to study potential regionalization of police services and push for redevelopment of the site of the former Lehigh Specialty Melting plant on Ligonier Street.

