Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant's mayor heads to ninth term
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
Jerry Lucia

Updated 29 minutes ago

Mt. Pleasant's longtime mayor, Jerry Lucia, appeared to have won a ninth term Tuesday, according to unofficial primary election returns.

“I'm honored and privileged to serve another term,” he said.

Lucia, 71, bested challengers Diane Bailey, 60, and John Rogacki, 74, for the Democratic nomination. Lucia received 60 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

Bailey took 16 percent of the vote. Rogacki received 24 percent. Both are members of borough council.

It was the first time Lucia could recall having two challengers during his 32-year tenure for mayor.

The extra pressure made him campaign a little harder, Lucia said.

“I had to campaign hard to show the public that I work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for Mt. Pleasant, and I will continue to do that,” he said.

The borough's longtime fire chief, he founded the Mt. Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival. He was named Mayor of the Year in 2016 by the Pennsylvania State Mayors' Association.

There was no Republican candidate, but there were 186 write-in votes on that side.

The mayor is paid $2,000 annually.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.