Mt. Pleasant's mayor heads to ninth term

Mt. Pleasant's longtime mayor, Jerry Lucia, appeared to have won a ninth term Tuesday, according to unofficial primary election returns.

“I'm honored and privileged to serve another term,” he said.

Lucia, 71, bested challengers Diane Bailey, 60, and John Rogacki, 74, for the Democratic nomination. Lucia received 60 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

Bailey took 16 percent of the vote. Rogacki received 24 percent. Both are members of borough council.

It was the first time Lucia could recall having two challengers during his 32-year tenure for mayor.

The extra pressure made him campaign a little harder, Lucia said.

“I had to campaign hard to show the public that I work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for Mt. Pleasant, and I will continue to do that,” he said.

The borough's longtime fire chief, he founded the Mt. Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival. He was named Mayor of the Year in 2016 by the Pennsylvania State Mayors' Association.

There was no Republican candidate, but there were 186 write-in votes on that side.

The mayor is paid $2,000 annually.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.