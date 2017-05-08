Idlewild report: Park must make changes before roller coaster where boy fell is reopened

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State regulators have outlined four requirements that officials at Idlewild Park & SoakZone must meet before a wooden roller coaster a 3-year-old boy was thrown from last summer can be re-inspected, according to a news release.

Declan McClain fell off the Rollo Coaster at the Ligonier Township park on Aug. 11 while he was riding with his 7-year-old brother, officials said. He spent several weeks in a Pittsburgh hospital. Sources said he suffered a head injury.

Park officials must install passenger restraints, re-evaluate rider height requirements, make changes in operator training and have a professional engineer evaluate the ride before state regulators will re-inspect it.

Park officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The park opens for limited weekends on May 20 and daily operation on June 2.

The Rollo Coaster was closed immediately after the accident and state and local authorities started the investigation.

The report, released Monday, states that two employees failed to “conform to the proper loading procedures and visual inspection requirements of seating” before starting the ride.

The ride operator told investigators that he seated the boys properly and “they switched seats without him noticing,” the report states.

Another operator told investigators that he didn't see the boys switch and that everyone appeared to be seated properly, according to the report.

The Rollo Coaster, which opened in 1938, uses a stationary restraining bar for passengers' safety during the ride that moves 10 to 25 mph and reaches a maximum height of 27 feet. Passengers must be 48 inches tall to ride alone or 36 inches tall to ride with an adult, according to Idlewild's website.

Declan was 36.22 inches tall, the report states.