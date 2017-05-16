Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Former Hempfield manager defeats Fagert in GOP primary
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Former Hempfield manager Rob Ritson won an opportunity to work from the other side of the dais as a supervisor after defeating incumbent Jerry Fagert in Tuesday's Republican primary.

Incumbent George Reese was the top vote-getter and will get his first full term on the board; he and Ritson will face unchallenged Democratic nominee David Colecchia in the November general election.

With all 28 precincts reporting, Reese had 45.6 percent of the votes, Ritson had 33.6 percent and Fagert had 20.6 percent.

Reese is a general contractor and chief of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department. Board members in late 2015 chose him to fill the remaining term of Sherry Magretti Hamilton after she was elected Westmoreland County register of wills.

Ritson served as township manager for nearly seven years before leaving to become chief of staff for state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield.

Fagert is a maintenance worker for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission who was first elected to the board in 2011.

Supervisors are paid $5,000 a year and serve six-year terms, according to the municipal code.

The race turned more interesting in its final days after some voters received anonymous postcards, paid for by “Real Republican candidates,” trashing Ritson and Reese. Director Beth Lechman said no such political action committee was registered with the elections bureau. The return address on the flyer does not exist.

Reese expressed shock and disappointment in the flyers. Ritson said he would talk to attorneys after the primary to determine whether a violation of election law occurred and whether to file a lawsuit.

“You have to be held accountable. I want to know where the money came from; I want to know why the fake PAC,” Ritson said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.