Former Hempfield manager defeats Fagert in GOP primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Hempfield manager Rob Ritson won an opportunity to work from the other side of the dais as a supervisor after defeating incumbent Jerry Fagert in Tuesday's Republican primary.

Incumbent George Reese was the top vote-getter and will get his first full term on the board; he and Ritson will face unchallenged Democratic nominee David Colecchia in the November general election.

With all 28 precincts reporting, Reese had 45.6 percent of the votes, Ritson had 33.6 percent and Fagert had 20.6 percent.

Reese is a general contractor and chief of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department. Board members in late 2015 chose him to fill the remaining term of Sherry Magretti Hamilton after she was elected Westmoreland County register of wills.

Ritson served as township manager for nearly seven years before leaving to become chief of staff for state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield.

Fagert is a maintenance worker for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission who was first elected to the board in 2011.

Supervisors are paid $5,000 a year and serve six-year terms, according to the municipal code.

The race turned more interesting in its final days after some voters received anonymous postcards, paid for by “Real Republican candidates,” trashing Ritson and Reese. Director Beth Lechman said no such political action committee was registered with the elections bureau. The return address on the flyer does not exist.

Reese expressed shock and disappointment in the flyers. Ritson said he would talk to attorneys after the primary to determine whether a violation of election law occurred and whether to file a lawsuit.

“You have to be held accountable. I want to know where the money came from; I want to know why the fake PAC,” Ritson said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.