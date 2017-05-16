Poponick, McCommons will face off in Unity supervisor race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ed Poponick and Paul McCommons are set to face off in November's general election for supervisor in Unity.

The winner will succeed Mike O'Barto, who is running for Greater Latrobe School Board instead of another term on the township board.

Poponick took about 66 percent of the vote to Doug Murphy's 32 percent in Tuesday's Democratic primary, according to unofficial tallies from Unity's 13 precincts. McCommons led Greg Fumea with about 52 percent of the vote to 41 percent on the Republican ballot.

Poponick and McCommons both said they want to work as a township roadmaster, a job that pays $26.94 per hour.

McCommons is a retired state police corporal and a former chief deputy sheriff in Westmoreland County. He said he has experience working with government officials while holding state and national union leadership positions with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Poponick, who owns a sign advertising firm, said he wants to bring his business-related skills and experience to bear on township issues.

Fumea, a steelworker, began a term as an elected township auditor in 2016 after serving for more than seven years as an appointed member of Unity's zoning hearing board.

Murphy is a former manager with the Giant Eagle supermarket chain.

