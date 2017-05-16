Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Poponick, McCommons will face off in Unity supervisor race
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
Ed Poponick is a candidate for Unity Twp. supervisor in the May 16, 2017, primary election.
Paul McCommons is running for Unity Township Supervisor. Photo submitted

Updated 15 minutes ago

Ed Poponick and Paul McCommons are set to face off in November's general election for supervisor in Unity.

The winner will succeed Mike O'Barto, who is running for Greater Latrobe School Board instead of another term on the township board.

Poponick took about 66 percent of the vote to Doug Murphy's 32 percent in Tuesday's Democratic primary, according to unofficial tallies from Unity's 13 precincts. McCommons led Greg Fumea with about 52 percent of the vote to 41 percent on the Republican ballot.

Poponick and McCommons both said they want to work as a township roadmaster, a job that pays $26.94 per hour.

McCommons is a retired state police corporal and a former chief deputy sheriff in Westmoreland County. He said he has experience working with government officials while holding state and national union leadership positions with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Poponick, who owns a sign advertising firm, said he wants to bring his business-related skills and experience to bear on township issues.

Fumea, a steelworker, began a term as an elected township auditor in 2016 after serving for more than seven years as an appointed member of Unity's zoning hearing board.

Murphy is a former manager with the Giant Eagle supermarket chain.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.