Westmoreland

Incumbent GOP North Huntingdon commissioner loses
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 17, 2017

An incumbent Republican commissioner in North Huntingdon's 4th Ward had an election upset while an incumbent Republican commissioner in the 2nd Ward easily beat his challenger, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary.

Challenger Brian Blasko upset 4th Ward Commissioner Richard Gray, 51.3 percent to 48.1 percent, based on unofficial results from all four precincts. Just 11 votes separated Blasko from Gray, seeking nomination to his fifth term.. Only 347 Republicans voted in a ward with 1,481 registered Republicans.

With all three 2nd Ward precincts reporting, Commissioner Zachary Haigis, seeking his third term, led Timothy Barger, 63.8 percent to 36.2 percent. The 2nd Ward has 1,176 registered Republicans.

No candidate filed for the Democratic nomination in either ward, virtually assuring that the winner of the Republican nominations will take the seat in November for a four-year term.

Commissioners serving in North Huntingdon are paid an annual salary of $4,375.

